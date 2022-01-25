TikTok star accuses teen of sexual assault. Video / Jack Wright

US TikTok star Jack Wright has accused influencer Sienna Mae Gomez – of the Hype House content collective – of sexual assault in a video he uploaded last week.

The two, both aged 18, were former high school friends and collaborators, but in a 17-minute video titled 'What Sienna Mae Did to Me', Wright detailed several instances of alleged assaults, and says their friendship had never crossed into anything romantic or sexual.

She has denied the claims and no charges have ever been laid.

Of the four alleged assaults Wright attributes to Gomez, he says one – during a group trip to Hawaii in May 2021 – was caught on video.

"The Hawaii incident happened where I was passed out, unconscious almost like the whole night. She got on top of me, took advantage of me, groped me," claimed Wright.

Gomez has continually denied the allegations. Image / Instagram / @siennamaegomez

"I was at a party, like passed out on the couch," Wright continued. "When they told me about what happened they said they pulled her off of me.

"Another friend got in an argument with Sienna saying, 'You can't do that. Jack doesn't like you like that'."

Wright then went on to detail "a 15 part aggressive video gaslighting everything about what happened".

"It was [what] typical gaslighting to a victim is."

Gomez has since responded to the allegations in a statement to Yahoo, denying everything. She claims that the pair were in a "consensual and cordial" relationship, and even called Wright's actions "slut shaming".

"Not only are these attacks baseless and false, the release of his most recent video is indicative of the public narrative that Jack and some of his friends hope to use as a crutch to further their lies," said the statement.

"Those who have collaborated, in this act of slander, did so with the motivation to further associate themselves with Sienna after their professional relationship, and therefore their claim to any portion of her substantial success, were terminated."

While Wright is detailing the incidents for the first time, these allegations first came to light on May 30, 2021, when his friend, Mason Rizzon, posted a series of TikTok and Twitter posts making claims against Gomez.

A the time Gomez responded with a YouTube video calling the allegations "unequivocally false". After which, Wright's other friend, Lachlan Hannemann, posted video of the alleged Hawaii incident in which Gomez appears to be kissing and touching an unconscious Wright.

"Honestly I'm glad that they have evidence," Wright said in his video. "After Sienna found out about the video she said sorry. She said if this got out she would be done, that it's horrible and she's working on boundaries and she was seeking therapy."

SEXUAL HARM

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.

MALE SEXUAL ABUSE SURVIVORS