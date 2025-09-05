“I don’t care about the art,” one person declared. “Give me the chocolate on top”.
So, what’s really the ‘right’ way?
To get to the bottom of this, news.com.au spoke with Juliano Medaglia from Meidy’s Cafe in Bondi, who says there is a reason cafes mix in the chocolate.
“Mixing chocolate or cocoa powder before pouring the brewed coffee shot enables the chocolate to be evenly distributed, enriching the entire drink rather than just the surface,” the barista, who takes his coffee very seriously and uses only the best beans from Sydney roaster Piazza D’Oro, said.
Still, both versions stray from the drink’s origins.
“The traditional cappuccino from Italy is just espresso, steamed milk and foam,” he said. “But over time, people have added a little sweetness by applying a minimal chocolate dusting on top. With that in mind, adding chocolate is untraditional in any way to a cappuccino.”
His advice to people is to just be upfront about their preferences when ordering.
“When I am serving cappuccinos, I prefer when customers ask for chocolate on top when placing their order,” he said. “We are very flexible and want to make your coffee in your preferred way so you can enjoy your coffee exactly how you want!”
In Italy, the cappuccino has always been simple, one part espresso, one part steamed milk, one part foam. No chocolate.
Its name comes from the Capuchin friars, a Catholic religious order famous for their long brown robes, because their outfits resemble the espresso-and-milk colour.
When coffee culture arrived in Australia, it was adapted to the sweeter tastes of local palates.