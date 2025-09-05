Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

TikTok sparks debate over how to add chocolate to a cappuccino

By Eleanor Wicklund
news.com.au·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Te Pati Maori and NZ First Annual Conference.

It’s the age-old question no one realised we needed answered: should cappuccino chocolate be sprinkled on top, or mixed through?

That’s the topic at the centre of a heated debate sparked by two TikTokers whose clips about “chocless” cappuccinos have gone viral.

The first clip shows two friends sitting in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save