A chef on TikTok turned a McDonald's happy meal and apple pies into a fancy pasta dish. Video / @dannygrubs

A US chef has infuriated TikTok users after sharing a video in which she turns a McDonald's Happy Meal into a few pieces of fancy-looking tortellini.

Content creator Danny Kim, 26, shared a video of chef Amy Brandwein, whom he challenged to create an entirely new, gourmet dish out of his McDonald's chips, chicken nuggets, sweet and sour sauce and two apple pies.

Admittedly, the finished result doesn't look bad, but more than 1.3 million TikTok users who have so far viewed the video are furious that she turned a whole meal a measly three tortellini (well, technically they're tortelloni, which is the same thing but bigger).

The result looks as tasty as it does tiny. Photo / TikTok/@dannygrubs

I would argue that McDonald's is famously not very filling, so maybe now it's just accurately reflected in the size?

In the video, Brandwein basically just mushes everything together. She starts by mixing flour, water, salt, milk and butter and eggs to make a paste. Then she moves on to blending the chippies, before adding in her paste, plus salt and parmesan cheese.

TikToker Danny Kim set a challenge for US chef Amy Brandwein. Photo / TikTok/@dannygrubs

Finally, she blends the chicken nuggets and apple pie filling (a travesty to ruin a good apple pie like that, if you ask me) which she then shoves into the centre of the tortellini. The sweet and sour sauce is a plating garnish.

To be fair, not everyone hated the result. One TikTok user commented: "This looks amazing, let's give it a try … Wow, 10/10".

"It is amazing how creative people can get," said another.

Most, however, couldn't get over the fact that a huge meal turned into a tiny – and probably much more expensive – one.

"She lost me when she mixed the apple pie with the chicken nuggets," lamented one viewer.

Brandwein mixed and blended to create large tortellini. Photo / TikTok/@dannygrubs

"Bro all that food turned into 3 pieces of pasta," wrote another.

"Or and hear me out … you buy the McDonald's and then just eat it," suggested another.

Yet another suggested the new creation be called "happy rich kids meals".

One woman pointed out the real issue in all of this however, by asking how Kim got two apple pies in his Happy Meal. Heck, in Australia you don't even get one.

"Two apple pies ?!?! Your happy meal is happier than mine," she wrote.