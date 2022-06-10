TikTok challenge reveals simple task all women can do ‘but men can’t’. Video / Josef Rakich

It looks "simple" and it is for women, but the same can't be said for men.

A new TikTok challenge has emerged on the social media platform called the broom challenge and the humour of it is women can do it but men can't.

The challenge involves holding a broom handle with two hands close to the floor and stepping over it. Sounds simple but don't be fooled.

Josef Rakich – a popular New Zealand personal trainer – and his wife, Maryam Matti couldn't stop laughing after trying it. The couple posted their attempt on TikTok and Instagram and quickly racked up more than 210,000 views.

The short clip shows Rakich approach the challenge with ease claiming it will be "easy". He places his feet on the ground, holds the broom close to the floor and tries to step over it but when he went to lift his left foot he lost his balance and gave up.

Matti can be heard laughing in the background saying "that's a fail".

The post has received hundreds of comments with some men saying they actually can do the challenge.

Rakich couldn't complete the challenge. Photo / Instagram @josefrakich

One person said "Lies I just did it lmao", while another added "My girlfriend challenged me to this and was very disappointed at how easy it was for me".

"Hahaha yeah it's very easy. Only can't do it if your [sic] lacking mobility." Another person commented.

Rakich and Matti first made headlines in 2018 after he dropped to one knee in what could be the most elaborate marriage proposal New Zealand has ever seen.

Rakich organised the iconic proposal at Eden Park. The couple were helicoptered onto the sports ground before Matti was met with an elaborate surprise.

Captured by a film crew and live-streamed on Snapchat, Rakich is seen lifting his lady out of the chopper and walking her blindfolded towards a giant pink box in the middle of the field.

Together the pair tug on a white ribbon to open the gargantuan gift. As the sides fall away and balloons bubble out, Matti appears thrilled to find a custom pink Range Rover inside.

But that's not all: "Will you marry me?" is stamped across the pricey car's windshield and footage shows Matti turning back to her partner, who has swiftly gone down on one knee to present her with a ring.

Quickly saying yes to her buff bae, the couple are filmed sharing their excitement with surrounding friends as fireworks explode in the background.

The video quickly went viral and gained over 3.5 million views in just over 24 hours.