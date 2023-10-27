Voyager 2023 media awards
Tick-tick-pause: Ahead of another surgery, Kim Knight contemplates broken hearts and empty wombs

Kim Knight
By
12 mins to read
"You don’t have the heart to say: I no longer love you." Photo / 123rf

It sounds like a mistake. A soft landing or a comic book collision. “Oophorectomy.” It is a word for a surgical procedure that sounds like it should be performed in a cartoon hospital.

Subtotal hysterectomy.

