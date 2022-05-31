The Queen was returning from Scotland when her plane was caught up in a violent storm. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen was caught in a thunderstorm in mid-air today as lightning strikes forced her private jet to abandon its landing in London and circle the city for 15 minutes.

Her 13-seater private jet had attempted to land at RAF Northolt in northwest London, before the pilot flew the plane back into the air and started circling the area, reports the Daily Mail.

The jet took off from Aberdeen in Scotland at 1pm during a heavy downpour of rain and arrived in London amid an electrical storm and hail.

After the weather cleared, the pilot successfully landed.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the aborted landing because of the lightning, but added there were no safety concerns for the monarch.

An insider told the Sun: "In circumstances like this you take no risks and it was right to abort landing during lightning strikes".

Her Majesty had been returning from Balmoral, where she stayed for five nights ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.

She was driven from Craigowan Lodge on her Scottish estate to the airport, then boarded the 26m jet in a hangar for privacy.

The Queen arrived safely back in London after the incident. Photo / Getty Images

It had been due to land at RAF Northcroft an hour and a half later, but circled above London for 15 minutes instead after the pilot was told to "go around" as the storm worsened.

The Queen was seen arriving back at Windsor today with her beloved corgi by her side.

She was pictured waving to a group of children as she arrived in a dark green Range Rover, with her canine companion in the back seat.

The Queen has been at her Scottish estate since last Thursday for a private visit. She regularly makes the trip to Scotland at this time of year.