'This should be a crime': Pasta dish goes viral for all the wrong reasons

Getti added the Rainbow Nerds to her pasta dish. Photo / Tik Tok

Tik Tok's feta pasta has taken over the app and has been made in homes all over the world but now there's a new pasta recipe that isn't what you would expect.

One Tik Tok user has gone viral after sharing their unique sweet and savoury pasta.

A few days ago @GettiShow uploaded a video with the caption "this is how you make Getti Spaghetti".

She can be seen karate chopping a ball of raw mince then wrapping it around a handful of dry spaghetti

The pasta wrapped in mince is the browned off in a pan before being put on a dish with onions, capsicum, a "special Bulgarian spice mix" and the special ingredient.

That special ingredient is supposed to release sugars making the meal sweet.

"They are going to release the sugars and it's gonna be just enough sweet" she says while placing rainbow Nerds on in the dish onto the meat.

For those who don't know Nerds are a type of mini pebble-shaped lolly which comes in various fruity flavours.

Mince was browned off before being cooked in a sauce with other ingredients including the Nerds. Photo / Tik Tok

A red sauce is then poured over before being placed in the oven to cook.

This unusual video has caught the eyes of thousands of Tik Tok users with over 4.3 million views, 499K shares, 30.6K comments and 22.2K shares in a single day.

Unfortunately many did not get the creation, calling it "crazy", "concerning" and a "waste of food".

One viewer called out @GettiShow, saying celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was likely "crying" over her dish.

"This should be a crime," another viewer said.

However, after scrolling through her account many believe this is the reaction she was after as she often creates unusual meals.

Recently she whipped up hot cheeto mac and cheese and chocolate-dipped pickles.

So whether it is a genuine recipe the home cook likes or is one she created to provoke controversy, the recipe does not sit well with anyone and the feta pasta will forever be Tik Tok's most viral recipe.