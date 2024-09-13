When: September 14, 2pm-10pm; September 15, 2pm-9pm.

Where: Potters Park, corner Dominion and Balmoral roads, Balmoral, Auckland.

Price: Free entry.

The Auckland Moon Festival is back in Potters Park, Balmoral.

2) Black Grace - Auckland CBD

On Saturday night, contemporary dance pioneer Neil Ieremia is hosting a unique and personal event called Words & Wine. The founding artistic director of Black Grace will share choreography, his writing, paintings and musings on the creative process at the Herald Theatre. It will be an intimate event where you can enjoy a selection of wines from Marlborough winery The Ned while getting insights into one of Aotearoa’s greatest creative minds. For a double dose of contemporary dance, book tickets to Black Grace’s Company B show, The Next Wave, which opens on Wednesday. Company B is Ieremia’s offering to the next generation of dancers and dance enthusiasts. It’s a mentor-style programme where aspiring dancers are guided by and work alongside established Black Grace dancers and emerging choreographers. Together these two Black Grace events reflect on the company’s past and look forward to the future of dance in Aotearoa and the legacy Black Grace is creating.

Words & Wine

When: September 14, 8pm.

Where: Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets $100 + booking fees from ticketmaster.co.nz including two glasses of The Ned wine.

Company B

When: September 18-22.

Where: Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets start at $35 + booking fees from ticketmaster.co.nz, Pay What You Choose performance on September 21.

3) Waiwaia Ngā Ngutu: Speak Eloquently - Auckland CBD

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori starts on Saturday, an annual reminder to take some time to think about, learn and appreciate the language and culture of this nation’s first people. One way to do that is to visit Waiwaia Ngā Ngutu, a free exhibition at Auckland Central City Library that showcases a collection of fascinating taonga Māori that are being displayed publicly for the first time. The exhibit has a particular interest in the history of written te reo Māori and includes pieces such as hand-written manuscripts, Māori students’ copybooks, early Māori grammar books and bibles, as well as pūrākau (legends) and whakatauki (proverbs). There are also audio recordings of our environment and the many different Māori dialects. Separate to the exhibition, the library has a giant copy of How Māui Slowed the Sun for children to read and interact with and, when you head into the town, you’ll see celebrations of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori across the city centre including neon kupu (words) on Lorne St.

When: Until February 1, 2025.

Where: Auckland Central City Library, Lorne St, Auckland Central.

Price: Free.

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori starts on Saturday, and Auckland Central City Library is running a free exhibition displaying fascinating taonga Māori for the first time. Photo / Auckland Council

4) Our Game: A Century of Netball in Aotearoa New Zealand - Parnell

This year marks 100 years of Netball New Zealand, making ours the oldest netball association in the world – a meaningful title to hold, especially for women in sport in Aotearoa. The game that most Kiwi girls – and many boys too – spent their school years playing is being celebrated in a new exhibition at Auckland Museum, Our Game: A Century of Netball in Aotearoa New Zealand. The exhibit recognises the role netball has played in New Zealand’s culture and history and includes photographs, memorabilia, archival footage, and personal stories from the world of netball. Many New Zealanders have spent countless volunteer hours supporting the sport through clubs and schools across the country and Our Game highlights how impactful all that community mahi and spirit has been for girls, women and New Zealand. As netball season draws to a close, Our Game could be a great place for your team’s end-of-season celebrations.

When: Until February 18, 2025.

Where: Te Taunga Community Hub, Grand Foyer, Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland Museum, Auckland Domain, Parnell, Auckland.

Price: Free with museum entry, which is free for Auckland residents.

Netball New Zealand is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, making it the oldest netball association in the world. Photo / Netball New Zealand

5) Whitianga Ocean’s Festival - Whitianga

Anyone in the vicinity of Whitianga this Saturday can either go to Whitianga Ocean’s Festival or have a severe case of FOMO. The day is packed with live entertainment including from the Jordan Luck Band, Vegas Brown Band, Let’s Go Descarrego, The Monroes, Hands Off, Scotty Stone and more. At its heart, the Ocean’s Festival is a food and wine event so you’ll be treated to some exceptional local kai, including plenty of regional seafood, and a wide selection of wineries and breweries serving up their finest. Kids are welcome though they might cramp your style as the festival is geared towards adults. This not-so-little event is ringing in the new spring/summer season of outdoor festivals and that makes us very excited. We’re sorry if you can’t get there on short notice, it’s definitely going to be a vibe.

When: September 14, 10am-5pm.

Where: The Esplanade, Whitianga.

Price: Tickets $70 + booking fees from oceansfestival.co.nz

Heading to the Coromandel this weekend? Make your way to the Whitianga Ocean's Festival for some delicious food and wine. Photo / Clare Tod

Plan Ahead: The Celebrity Designer Wardrobe Sale

You may be unaware but we’re currently in Second Hand September, an initiative originally spearheaded by Oxfam, and to celebrate the Designer Wardrobe is hosting The Celebrity Designer Wardrobe Sale starting on Monday. The nation’s biggest online marketplace for second-hand fashion will be selling special pieces from the wardrobes of some of our most stylish celebrities including Kaylee Bell, Hilary Barry, Toni Street, Morgana O’Reilly, Diamond Langi and Sarah Stuart. All the proceeds from the sale will go to the charity Dress for Success Auckland, which works to support women in Tāmaki Makaurau with professional attire and development tools. The Designer Wardrobe is also donating $1 for every 10 listings added to the website during the event. It’s all completely online so you can support women in need, buy yourselves some new designer duds, sell some of those beloved but no longer needed pieces from your own wardrobe, all from your couch. It’s good for the environment, good for your wallet and good for the community at large.

When: September 16-30.

Where: Visit designerwardrobe.co.nz

The Celebrity Designer Wardrobe Sale begins on Monday, selling pieces from the wardrobes of some of our most stylish Kiwi celebrities. Photo / Anahita Paul

Plan Ahead: Strings Under the Stars - Epsom

The Planetarium is always a perspective-shifting experience and next week it is adding to the drama of it all with Strings Under the Stars, a live music experience within the domed cinema. A collaboration between the Auckland Philharmonia and the Stardome Observatory and Planetarium, Thursday to Saturday for the next two weeks you can see a planetarium show, designed specifically to the music of Holst’s The Planets and a new composition by New Zealander Kirsten Strom. Four talented Auckland Philharmonia musicians – Miranda Adams (violin), Charmian Keay (violin), Ben Harrison (viola) and Ashley Brown (cello) – will perform the music live in the dome, creating an immersive musical and visual experience. We can’t help but think this would make for a great date.

When: September 19-21 and 26-28, 7pm and 8.30pm.

Where: Stardome Observatory and Planetarium, One Tree Hill Domain, Manukau Rd, Epsom.

Price: Tickets $30 adult, $25 student/senior from stardome.org.nz

Four musicians from the Auckland Philharmonia will be performing at The Planetarium on select days for the next two weeks.

Plan Ahead: Prowl - Auckland CBD

We’re rolling into the final week of the Auckland Fringe Festival and it may just have saved the best for last with this one. Prowl is a street dance theatre production, choreographed by Hayley Walters-Tekahika, the director of Prowl Productions, along with the company’s talented dancers. The show explores femininity and everything that can mean through street dance, spoken word and song. Emerging as the company at the forefront of street dance, especially waacking, in Aotearoa, Prowl Productions has recently completed successful shows at Auckland Pride Festival, Projekt Feel Good, Bad Apple Gay and at the Pacific Dance Festival. It’s a celebration of the fluidity of gender, in particular within the communities of colour these dancers belong to, and really great dancing.

When: September 17-20.

Where: Basement Theatre, Lower Greys Ave, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets $18-$28 from basementtheatre.co.nz

Prowl is one of the final shows of the Auckland Fringe Festival. Photo / Hayley Walters-Tekahika

Plan Ahead: Rigoletto - Auckland CBD

You don’t have to be an opera fanatic to be familiar with the music of Verdi’s Rigoletto – you may not know it by name but La Donna e Mobile is an opera classic almost everyone can hum along to. For that reason alone, the NZ Opera season of Rigoletto is the perfect production for anyone from the opera newbie to the most seasoned opera aficionado. The show, which opens on Thursday, features the incredibly talented Australian baritone James Clayton in the role of Rigoletto and our own Amitai Pati (Sol3 Mio) home from Europe to play the role of the Duke of Mantua. The tragic heroine, Gilda, is played by internationally renowned soprano Elena Perroni. By special arrangement with Opera Australia, NZ Opera is staging Elijah Moshinsky’s reimagining of Rigoletto, inspired by the Fellini film La Dolce Vita, complete with 1950s Italian costumes and a revolving two-storey dollhouse set. It’s going to be a stunning, not-to-be-missed production both visually and aurally.

When: September 19, 21 and 25, 7.30pm.

Where: Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets start at $25 from ticketmaster.co.nz