Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

There is power in accepting that you are rubbish - Matt Heath

Matt Heath
By
4 mins to read
Matt Heath officially accepts his cricket team is crap and should probably give up. Photo / 123RF

Matt Heath officially accepts his cricket team is crap and should probably give up. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Sometimes in life, there is power in accepting that you are rubbish. When you acknowledge you suck at a thing and always will, you free yourself to expend your energy in other, more productive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle