Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There is life after separation: Lorna Riley on calling time and midlife dating - The Little Things

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Lorna and her fiancé Mike in Venice, minutes after his proposal. Photo / Lorna Riley

Lorna and her fiancé Mike in Venice, minutes after his proposal. Photo / Lorna Riley

Lorna Riley has been through two divorces and is now engaged again. Her message to women staring down a midlife separation is clear: it is hard, it is heartbreaking, but you can still build a good life on the other side.

“Being single in your 50s, the thought of having

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save