“We had so long of things being told to us in the 11th hour. The rug being pulled out from under our feet ... it was just the most terrible thing,” says Rockhouse.

The pair credit the late Helen Kelly, a prominent workers’ rights advocate, for helping them to find their voice and take their power back.

“Before that, we had a whole lot of other people telling us how it was going to be and what was going to happen and all that sort of thing. And suddenly Anna and I were in control ... we felt more in control than we had had done for a number of years.

“It brought us alive again. You know, because for so long we just felt dead.”

In the campaign for accountability over the deaths of 29 men at Pike River, Osborne and Rockhouse have had to navigate hard lessons in media, politics and persistence.

Their efforts resulted in them being appointed Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2022 for their advocacy for victims’ families and occupational health and safety.

Despite this, the pair insist they’re just two “ordinary women” fighting for their loved ones.

" I think anyone in our position would do the same thing ... if they have that fight in your belly to do what’s right you will manage to find that strength within and take on the giants,” Osborne says.

The best advice she has received is to persist in the face of adversity, she adds.

“Don’t be afraid to use your voice regardless of who you are talking to. It doesn’t matter if it’s the King, or the Prime Minister of New Zealand. Use your voice. Don’t be afraid and never give up.”

