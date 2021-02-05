The wildest claims about Meghan Markle from sister Samantha's new book

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha has finally released her long-awaited tell-all book, The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister.

And the book is filled with wild claims about the sisters' relationship growing up and about how Meghan got to where she is today.

While the Duchess of Sussex is yet to comment on the publication of the book, one of her friends reportedly told Vanity Fair that it had "barely registered on her radar".

"Meghan has not seen Samantha for years so the idea that she is worried about the book is nonsense," the source said.

"Meghan barely knows Samantha, they haven't seen each other for nearly 20 years."

Samantha, 56, has never shied away from saying what she really thinks of her younger sister. Here are some of the weirdest claims she's made about the actress turned Duchess in the book.

Meghan tried to make their father disown her

In the book, Samantha implies Meghan tried to make their father Thomas disown her and their brother Thomas Jr.

She quotes a conversation in which Meghan apparently told her father, "Dad, you don't need Babe [Samantha's nickname] and Tom [her brother]. You don't need them!"

Thomas Markle reportedly answered, "You're asking me to disown my kids? I can't do that! I love you all equally. I'm not disowning my kids. That's crazy. I am not gonna do that. You can't ask me to do that!".

According to Samantha, Meghan replied "abruptly": "Then I have nothing more to say. We have nothing more to talk about."

Meghan is a spoiled 'ghoster'

Samantha references the Urban Dictionary definition of "being Meghan Markle'd" in the book: "It states that, 'Meghan Markle is a verb for ghosting or disposing of people once you have no use or benefit from them, without regard to genuine human relationship.'"

She claims her famous sister "ghosted" her, and she felt it strongly on the day of Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry.

"Watching the sermon in the church, and feeling that my sister turned a deaf ear to the message of it, made me realise that, if religion didn't work to compel her to feel love, gratitude, and compassion for our father and family, then it seemed unlikely that anything would," Samantha writes.

Samantha hoped Meghan would grow out of her claimed "control issues"

Samantha writes that she wanted Meghan to "spread her wings" and be happy, but that she was developing "control issues" and didn't realise how privileged she was.

"I didn't think Meg really knew how great and blessed her life was, but I hoped that she would, someday. She had the best of everything from the first day of her life on, and Dad paid for most of it. It didn't really matter who paid for it, but Dad was passionate about giving her everything she wanted and needed."

Meghan wasn't happy in her role on game show Deal or No Deal

Meghan Markle was cast as a "briefcase girl" on the US game show when her career was just beginning. But Samantha implies in the book that she was unhappy in the role and that producers on the show "must've stuffed her bra".

"I knew there was tape up under there, or something, because she was not that busty. I was wondering if she had a boob job, or if it was just 'Hollywood magic' but it looked great. It just wasn't the Meg that I knew."

Samantha writes that Meghan didn't seem happy and felt objectified on the show, which she saw as a stepping stone to other jobs.

"She wanted more of an intellectual challenge."

Meghan was too hung up on titles

Meghan was attracted to Harry because of his royal title, Samantha claims.

"What astounded me about that, was that she didn't say, 'I met an amazing man.' She said, 'I met a Prince.' It seemed that the title was the most important thing to her."

A tale of two sisters: Samantha Markle's new book promises to reveal the truth about her relationship with Meghan. Photo / Twitter

Meghan hung up on her after she started dating Harry

It seems that Meghan's relationship with the prince became a sore point with the sisters, as Samantha goes on to claim that Meghan hung up on her soon after she started seeing him.

"She was very nice, so I don't know why she would hang up, or if she did, it is just the weirdest thing. It was very rude ... I couldn't imagine what happened, unless people were bombarding her front door, and she had to hang up."

Meghan's extended family were upset about the wedding

Samantha implies Meghan's family were disappointed not to get wedding invites in the mail, whether or not they were able to attend.

"It was glaring that the issue was not a matter of inviting people based on how close they were or were not, because strangers were not close at all. Because of that, it was even more hurtful, that neither the Raglands or the Markles were invited to the wedding."

Samantha calls this an "incredible insult to our family ... friends criticised us for not receiving an invitation."

Meghan has changed

"I started to realise that somewhere along the line, she had changed, and she was not the same person she was before, especially to Dad," Samantha writes.

"I found myself constantly having to separate the sister that I loved with all my heart, and the sister that I loathed with all my heart.

"It would have been much more comfortable to be on an ancient torture stretch rack."