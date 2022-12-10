The ultimate Kiwi beer batter

Tamara West

After catching a few 30cm-plus choice snapper or picking up a few fresh already trimmed fillets from spot xyz, try dipping them into this super easy beer batter. Have everything laid out ready to go before mixing the batter, the fresher the batter the crispier the result!

Ingredients

1.5 cups self raising flour

1 tsp salt

1 egg, whisked until fluffy

330 ml beer, very cold

4 fish fillets, fresh

1 plain flour, for coating

1.5l vegetable oil, for deep frying

Directions

Heat the oil in a deep pot or deep fryer to 180C. Have your fish fillets, coating flour, tongs and a tray lined with paper towels ready to go. Place the self-raising flour and salt in a bowl, make a well and pour the egg into the centre, pour over the beer and whisk until a smooth batter forms. Dip the fillets one at a time into the flour, shake off excess then dip into the batter. Carefully lower it into the hot oil, and drag it backwards and forwards for a few seconds before letting it go — this will help to seal the batter. Cook for 2-4 minutes, depending on the thickness of each fillet, until crisp and golden. Lift out of the oil and drain on paper towels, season with salt and serve with lemon.



