It’s been a big, busy year, and though the holidays often require a good deal of planning and work to make festivities come to life, there’s also time to rest, relax and enjoy the home.
That’s the theme of these gift ideas — good ideas for grown-ups who want to dabble in some self-care now they have some time off, get stuck into the kitchen and finally use that cookbook they got last Christmas, head to the beach, or simply park up on the couch with some fancy chocolates.
Whatever you have planned, we have some presents that should help.
Pantry presents
An underappreciated category of present, we think there’s an appetite for gifts that can be nibbled, drizzled and devoured. And with people cutting costs when it comes to supermarket shopping, sharing a special version of a pantry staple is a treat that can be enjoyed every day.
1. Apostle Kiwifruit And Kawakawa Hot Sauce
Everyone knows a chilli fan, so why not splash out on some fancy hot sauce. This one’s from a small local company, Apostle, and the label’s quite lovely.
$14 from Apostle Hot Sauce
2. Galantino Lemon Extra Virgin Oliva Oil 250ml
Good-quality olive oil can take a dish to the next level, and with such pretty packaging, this is one that’s worthy of being on the benchtop.
3. Bennett’s Seashore Collection
Handmade in Mangawhai, this chocolate box has a nautical theme that’s perfect for Aotearoa’s beachside Christmases.
4. Castello’s Marinated Greek Style Cheese
A fancy jar full of cheese is good to have on hand at this time of year, and makes a great Christmas present.
$10.50 from selected supermarkets nationwide.
5. Tony’s Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Gingerbread, 180g Christmas Bar
With its vibrant, distinctive packing and deliciously festive (and fair trade) contents, this Tony’s Chocolonely slab is a crowd-pleaser.
Handy things for the home
Giftees will always make room for useful things that are made well, so homewares that serve a purpose make for a smart present idea.
1. Kaisa And Fabric Lidded Basket
A cool way to keep clutter out of sight, baskets proof particularly useful during the holidays. This is hand-woven from kaisa grass by the talented women at Dhaka Handicrafts in Bangladesh.
2. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bundle
A popular gift that comes in handy during the holidays, take this to the beach or the pool, the backyard or the park, in the car (but probably not the bus) and wherever you’re going this summer. This bundle includes two speakers, so you can set up two-channel sound.
3. Wallace Cotton Bloom Double Oven Glove
Stylish and safety focused, oven gloves are useful for home cooks, and a way to add some print and colour to the kitchen.
Cast iron is coveted by cooks around the world. An impressive present for under the tree, this new heavy, high-quality pan is made locally from 100 per cent recycled iron, and when properly looked after it will last for decades.
This colourful kitchen item makes cooking a joy, and each one is unique. For an extra positive, this pot holder is made from recycled cotton saris by a fair-trade initiative.
Self-care essentials
The holidays are a time to relax, unwind and refocus on health and wellbeing, so presents that help with this come in handy.
1. Essano Hydrating Rosehip Biodegradable Sheet Mask
Nothing says relaxation more than applying a soothing sheet mask, and this hydrating option from Essano has an added calm factor: made locally from 100 per cent cotton, these masks are biodegradable.
2. Goop G.TOX Ultimate Dry Brush
For a cleansing, cathartic Christmas gift, consider a dry brush. A handy tool that helps get the blood flowing while also exfoliating, this one is from Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand Goop.
Know someone who’s looking to create some boundaries during the summer break? An alarm clock doesn’t go amiss, and means they can charge their phone in another room.
4. Dermalogica Hydration On-The-Go Pack
Seasonal change and an admittedly stressful year can take a toll on skin. This travel-size pack of hydrating favourites from Dermalogica is handy for handbags and holidays.
A physical way to foster a sense of relaxation, weighted blankets work by creating calming pressure. A good gift for someone with stress or anxiety, this is handmade from 100 per cent cotton, which means no artificial weights.
Good things for green thumbs
1. Secret Gardens of Aotearoa: Field Notes & Practical Wisdom by Jane Mahoney and Sophie Bannan
An aspiring book for everyone from avid experts to aspiring gardeners.
A useful present never goes amiss, so why not gift a good-quality garden hose?
3. Mr Fothergill’s Kitchen Sprouter Seeds
A sweet idea for anyone wanting to get started, a microgreens growing kit is good for apartment dwellers too.
For pruning the garden, these are a cut above. Strong, lightweight and with colours that won’t get lost in the grass.
A good reason to dig in, this spade is made right here in Aotearoa, in Levin in fact, and would look just great under the Christmas tree.
Stocking stuffers
1. Downlights Preserving Jar Candle
With a sweet scent (this one is French vanilla) and an even sweeter guiding mission, Downlights candles are a bright idea for gift giving.
2. Ecoya Daily Ritual Wick Trimmer
With all those candles that get gifted during the holidays, a really smart person would pick up a wick trimmer.
$24.95 from Ecoya
Much, much quicker than the board game, Monopoly Deal is fun, travel sized and (you’ve been warned) highly addictive.
$5.99 from Whitcoulls
Whether it’s a committed journaller you’re buying for, or someone who likes the odd list, a nice notebook is never a bad idea.
$22.50, from Small Acorns
5. Acme Large Kawakawa Roman Cup
If in doubt, buy a good mug.
$26.40 for large cup and saucer, $15.50 for large cup only, from Acme