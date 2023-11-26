It’s been a big, busy year, and though the holidays often require a good deal of planning and work to make festivities come to life, there’s also time to rest, relax and enjoy the home.

That’s the theme of these gift ideas — good ideas for grown-ups who want to dabble in some self-care now they have some time off, get stuck into the kitchen and finally use that cookbook they got last Christmas, head to the beach, or simply park up on the couch with some fancy chocolates.

Whatever you have planned, we have some presents that should help.

Pantry presents

An underappreciated category of present, we think there’s an appetite for gifts that can be nibbled, drizzled and devoured. And with people cutting costs when it comes to supermarket shopping, sharing a special version of a pantry staple is a treat that can be enjoyed every day.

1. Apostle Kiwifruit And Kawakawa Hot Sauce

Apostle Kiwifruit and Kawakawa hot sauce. Photo / Apostle

Everyone knows a chilli fan, so why not splash out on some fancy hot sauce. This one’s from a small local company, Apostle, and the label’s quite lovely.

$14 from Apostle Hot Sauce

2. Galantino Lemon Extra Virgin Oliva Oil 250ml

Galantino Lemon Extra Virgin Oliva Oil. Photo / Farro

Good-quality olive oil can take a dish to the next level, and with such pretty packaging, this is one that’s worthy of being on the benchtop.

$17.99, from Farro

3. Bennett’s Seashore Collection

Bennett's Seashore Collection. Photo / Bennett's

Handmade in Mangawhai, this chocolate box has a nautical theme that’s perfect for Aotearoa’s beachside Christmases.

$38.50 from Bennett’s

4. Castello’s Marinated Greek Style Cheese

Castello Marinated Greek Style Cheese.

A fancy jar full of cheese is good to have on hand at this time of year, and makes a great Christmas present.

$10.50 from selected supermarkets nationwide.

5. Tony’s Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Gingerbread, 180g Christmas Bar

Tony’s Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Gingerbread. Photo / Cook & Nelson

With its vibrant, distinctive packing and deliciously festive (and fair trade) contents, this Tony’s Chocolonely slab is a crowd-pleaser.

$9.99 from Cook & Nelson

Handy things for the home

Giftees will always make room for useful things that are made well, so homewares that serve a purpose make for a smart present idea.

1. Kaisa And Fabric Lidded Basket

Trade Aid lidded basket. Photo / Trade Aid

A cool way to keep clutter out of sight, baskets proof particularly useful during the holidays. This is hand-woven from kaisa grass by the talented women at Dhaka Handicrafts in Bangladesh.

$34.99 from Trade Aid

2. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bundle

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bundle. Photo / Ultimate Ears

A popular gift that comes in handy during the holidays, take this to the beach or the pool, the backyard or the park, in the car (but probably not the bus) and wherever you’re going this summer. This bundle includes two speakers, so you can set up two-channel sound.

$199 from Spark

3. Wallace Cotton Bloom Double Oven Glove

Wallace Cotton Bloom Double Oven Glove. Photo / Wallace Cotton

Stylish and safety focused, oven gloves are useful for home cooks, and a way to add some print and colour to the kitchen.

$34.90 from Wallace Cotton.

4. Ironclad Heirloom Pan

Ironclad Heirloom Pan. Photo / Ironclad

Cast iron is coveted by cooks around the world. An impressive present for under the tree, this new heavy, high-quality pan is made locally from 100 per cent recycled iron, and when properly looked after it will last for decades.

$479 from Ironclad.

5. Recycled Sari Pot Holder

Recycled sari pot holder. Photo / Everyday Needs

This colourful kitchen item makes cooking a joy, and each one is unique. For an extra positive, this pot holder is made from recycled cotton saris by a fair-trade initiative.

$14.50 from Everyday Needs

Self-care essentials

The holidays are a time to relax, unwind and refocus on health and wellbeing, so presents that help with this come in handy.

1. Essano Hydrating Rosehip Biodegradable Sheet Mask

Essano Hydrating Rosehip Biodegradable Sheet Mask. Photo / Essano

Nothing says relaxation more than applying a soothing sheet mask, and this hydrating option from Essano has an added calm factor: made locally from 100 per cent cotton, these masks are biodegradable.

$6.99 from Essano

2. Goop G.TOX Ultimate Dry Brush

Goop G.TOX Ultimate Dry Brush. Photo / Goop

For a cleansing, cathartic Christmas gift, consider a dry brush. A handy tool that helps get the blood flowing while also exfoliating, this one is from Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand Goop.

$45 from Mecca

3. Lexon Flip+ Alarm Clock

Lexon Flip+ Alarm Clock. Photo / Bolt of Cloth

Know someone who’s looking to create some boundaries during the summer break? An alarm clock doesn’t go amiss, and means they can charge their phone in another room.

$79 from Bolt Of Cloth

4. Dermalogica Hydration On-The-Go Pack

Dermalogica Hydration On-The-Go pack. Photo / Dermalogica

Seasonal change and an admittedly stressful year can take a toll on skin. This travel-size pack of hydrating favourites from Dermalogica is handy for handbags and holidays.

$124 from Dermalogica

5. Shakti Weighted Blanket

Shakti Weighted Blanket.

A physical way to foster a sense of relaxation, weighted blankets work by creating calming pressure. A good gift for someone with stress or anxiety, this is handmade from 100 per cent cotton, which means no artificial weights.

$349 from Shaktimat.co.nz

Good things for green thumbs

1. Secret Gardens of Aotearoa: Field Notes & Practical Wisdom by Jane Mahoney and Sophie Bannan

Secret Gardens of Aotearoa by Jane Mahoney and Sophie Bannan.

An aspiring book for everyone from avid experts to aspiring gardeners.

$49.99 from Father Rabbit

2. Output Envy Garden hose

Output Envy Garden Hose. Photo / Output Envy

A useful present never goes amiss, so why not gift a good-quality garden hose?

$235 from Output Envy

3. Mr Fothergill’s Kitchen Sprouter Seeds

Mr Fothergill's Kitchen Sprouter Seeds. Photo / Bunnings

A sweet idea for anyone wanting to get started, a microgreens growing kit is good for apartment dwellers too.

$21.86 from Bunnings

4. ARS Secateurs

ARS Secateurs. Photo / Garden Objects

For pruning the garden, these are a cut above. Strong, lightweight and with colours that won’t get lost in the grass.

$70 from Garden Objects

5. Made-in-Levin Garden Spade

Made-in-Levin garden spade. Photo / Frances Nation

A good reason to dig in, this spade is made right here in Aotearoa, in Levin in fact, and would look just great under the Christmas tree.

$199 from Frances Nation

Stocking stuffers

1. Downlights Preserving Jar Candle

Downlights Preserving Jar Candle. Photo / Downlights

With a sweet scent (this one is French vanilla) and an even sweeter guiding mission, Downlights candles are a bright idea for gift giving.

$44.95 from Downlights

2. Ecoya Daily Ritual Wick Trimmer

Ecoya Daily Ritual Wick Trimmer. Photo / Ecoya

With all those candles that get gifted during the holidays, a really smart person would pick up a wick trimmer.

$24.95 from Ecoya

3. Monopoly Deal

Monopoly Deal. Photo / Whitcoull's

Much, much quicker than the board game, Monopoly Deal is fun, travel sized and (you’ve been warned) highly addictive.

$5.99 from Whitcoulls

4. Lettuce Hardcover Notebook

Lettuce Hardcover Notebook. Photo / Small Acorns

Whether it’s a committed journaller you’re buying for, or someone who likes the odd list, a nice notebook is never a bad idea.

$22.50, from Small Acorns

5. Acme Large Kawakawa Roman Cup

5. Acme Large Kawakawa Roman Cups and Saucers. Photo / Acme

If in doubt, buy a good mug.

$26.40 for large cup and saucer, $15.50 for large cup only, from Acme