The truth about sex after you’ve had a baby: 5 mums share their stories

By Sinead Corcoran Dye
13 mins to read
Having a baby can dramatically change a couple's relationship, especially when it comes to how often they have sex.

What happens between couples in the bedroom after there’s a new arrival? Sinead Corcoran Dye talks to five mothers to find out.

‘I didn’t want him anywhere near me’

Loretta, age 37, married for five

