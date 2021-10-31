The top six sunscreens to slather on your face this summer

NZH's lifestyle writers share their top sunscreen picks. Photo / Getty Images

Sunscreen is an important part of your skin-care routine.

Not only does it help protect your skin from health issues like melanoma, the Skin Cancer Foundation reports it also prevents premature ageing and hyperpigmentation. And if you want to see results from your skincare routine and are skipping the sunscreen step, then you are doing yourself and skin a disservice.

Sunscreens are a far cry from what they used to be.

Formulas used to be heavy, thick, and leave a white cast - especially if you could only use physical SPFs.

Now the beauty industry has developed formulas that sink in quickly and even pair great with makeup without compromising on protection from UV rays.

NZ Herald's lifestyle team recommends six of their favourite facial SPFs that will be game-changers for your skincare routine this summer, and all year round.

Naked Sundays SPF50+- $42.50 from Mecca

Naked Sundays Collagen Glow 100% Mineral Sunscreen. Photo / Supplied

Prepare for the summer of purple and turquoise bottles, because Naked Sundays is the hottest thing in sun protection right now. The range sold out in days after launching into Mecca, and their cult SPF50+ hydrating glow mist can be applied over makeup, leaving zero white cast and no sticky feel.

Their collagen glow mineral perfecting primer is another favourite, being the perfect base for makeup and coming in hot with a SPF50+ rating. I apply using the Naked Sundays BFF brush, which leaves a perfect finish.

- Jenni Mortimer, Lifestyle and Entertainment editor

Ultra Violette Supreme Screen Hydrating Skinscreen SPF 50+ - $56

Ultra Violette Supreme Screen. Photo / Supplied

I never thought sunscreen would be a product I raved about until I smoothed this Australian beauty on my face. Everything from the texture to the subtle fresh scent is worth raving about, but the silky texture is what sets this one apart for me.

The eye-catching bright blue packaging boasts a convenient pump and evenly dispenses the formula, which has a subtle tint. No chance of a white cast here! The product is akin to a nourishing moisturiser without being too greasy or slip and sliding underneath makeup. No wonder it's constantly sold out! Thankfully, a number of different NZ retailers now stock this Melbourne-based brand.

- Lydia Burgham, Lifestyle and Entertainment writer

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF 50+ Superscreen - $47 from Mecca

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Superscreen. Photo / Supplied

My enthusiasm for cosmetically elegant sunscreens began with Mecca's own brand, and I haven't looked back since. Like Ultra Violette's, this one also has a subtle light peach tint that blends seamlessly into the skin.

As you would expect from Mecca, it sits under makeup beautifully. My advice is to cash in on their Christmas set deals so you can protect your skin all year round, without breaking the bank.

- LB

Emma Lewisham SPF 30+ Skin Shield - $92

Emma Lewisham Skinshield. Photo / Supplied

This 100 per cent natural formula goes on like a dream, leaving a deliciously smooth base. Skin Shield also protects from pollutants, blue light and has anti-aging benefits, meaning it's as at home in the office, as it is on the beach.

I apply equal parts Skin Shield and illuminating cream, for a perfectly protected and glowy no make-up look. While there are a lot of purple bottles on this list, this one packs a luxurious punch that's worth every cent.

- JM

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra – SPF 50+ - $29.99, available from pharmacies

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra. Photo / Supplied

There's something about French pharmacy brands like La Roche Posay that seem to nail it when it comes to great formulas, accessibility and prices. I'm thankful NZ chemists have caught on to this brand, because they make some of the best sunscreens for the price.

I appreciate that it has a pump. Don't let the pale yellow of the formula put you off, because the end result leaves the skin glowy and hydrated. There are several types in this range to suit everyone, and my current go-to is the one formulated for sensitive eyes. Nothing worse than accidentally rubbing SPF into your eyes, am I right?! Thankfully with this one, you can avoid the sting without compromising on comfort.

- LB

Dr. Dennis Gross, All-Physical Daily Defense UV Shield SPF50 -$85

Dr Dennis Gross Daily Defense. Photo / Supplied

As the person behind the iconic Slip Slop Slap campaign in Australia and New Zealand, Dr Dennis Gross is hugely knowledgeable and passionate in the space of sun protection. So it's hardly surprising that he has one of the best facial sunscreens on the market.

As someone who has a history of reacting to chemical sunscreens, this formula has been a dream. With a high SPF rating and 80-minute water resistance, this one is perfect for a long beach day.

-JM