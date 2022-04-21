Voyager 2021 media awards
ROYALS

The story of the Queen's lifelong passion for horses

7 minutes to read
Queen Elizabeth, with trainer Paul Nicholls, feeds carrots to a horse at the Manor Farm Stables in Ditcheat, Somerset. Riding has become an outlet for so many royals. Photo / AP

Daily Telegraph UK
By Charlotte Lytton

Since getting a pony on her fourth birthday, Her Majesty has gone on to become one of the most respected figures in the equine industry.

After more than nine decades of faithful service, it was

