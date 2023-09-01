The New Zealand Geographic Board Gazetteer records every place name you can find on a map in this country, so we went through all 49,370 and wrote down every one that sounded kind of dirty.
Originally published by The Spinoff
Aotearoa New Zealand is a land of incredibly diverse natural landscapes. Soaring mountains and epic glaciers, gentle streams and powerful rivers. There are also lots of nondescript fields and boring rocks.
At some point, every single place received a name. Some things are named with deep honour and history, some are named by or for the person who found it, and other things were given names with apparently no thought at all.
The New Zealand Geographic Board Gazetteer records every listed place name you can find on a map in this country, from major cities to tiny knolls. Over time, some place names have become local legends because they sound kind of dirty. We set out to find every one of those names.
We chose to do this not because it was easy, but because it might be mildly funny and maybe some very silly people might like to go tramping in these places.
The process was simple: we sat down and read a big long list of all 49,370 names in the gazetteer and wrote down everything slightly dirty. Some are obvious, some are a bit more of a reach and need to be read with the right mix of creativity and immaturity. All of them are real places in New Zealand.
To be included in the The Spinoff’s directory of dirty place names in Aotearoa, the place name must be listed by the New Zealand Geographic Board Gazetteer.
A few notes before we get started:
- This list does not include te reo Māori names because some concepts of “rudeness” don’t necessarily translate across languages and cultures. This means the list is slightly biased towards the South Island, which has proportionately more English place names.
- We’ve also excluded some names that can be read as dirty in only an offensive or demeaning context.
- The gazetteer does not use apostrophes even for names that are obviously intended as possessive proper nouns. We’ve added them back in where we felt it was appropriate because we were afraid our subeditor might murder us if we didn’t.
- Knobs are abundant and low value. Not every knob made the cut, but there are still lots of knobs.
This work was not supported by the Public Interest Journalism Fund.
Upper North Island:
Nutting Stream
Newdicks Beach
Grundy Stream
Woody Head
Cox Bay
Little Hump
Nutts Stream
Dickey’s Landing
Mount Edgecumbe
The Gut
Coxhead Creek
Woodcocks
Shag Stream
Shag Harbour
Shag Point
Shag Rock (There are going to be a lot of shags, be prepared.)
Central North Island
Balls Clearing
The Tits
Dick’s Spur
Groin Pool
Roger’s Spur
Pinchgut Creek
Spotswood
Bob’s Knob
The Blowhard
Blowhard Bush
Blowhard Ridge
The Organs
Bald Knob
The Big D
Knob (So many knobs gets descriptors. Not this knob. It stands on its own reputation.)
Shag Pool
Shag Rock
Lower North Island:
Dick Creek
Mount Hogg
Snake Gully
Mount Dick Lookout
Longbush
Deadwood
Mayo Knob
Richard’s Knob
Round Knob
Angle Knob Point
Baxter’s Knob
Butcher Knob
Pyramid Knob
Conical Knob (How many knobs does Wellington need?)
Colonial Knob (That’s what Captain Cook called his penis.)
Moorcock Stream
Moorcock Saddle
Upper South Island:
Butt Creek
Mount Gooch
Pussy Stream
Skeet River
Skeet Creek
Skeet Saddle
Bare Knob
Blue Knob
Brown Knob
Devil’s Knob
Cockabulla Creek
Organs Spur
Organs Island
Goat Knob
Gooch Bay
Mount Sodom
Mount Gomorrah (How dirty these two are depends on your biblical interpretation.)
Laing’s Nut
The Gut
Dick Stream
Wantwood
Wantwood Creek
Sullivan’s Knob
Bone Creek
Old Man’s Head
Jamie’s Knob
Jeanie’s Knob
Scott’s Knob
Bald Knob Ridge
Goat Knob
Humpback
Big Bush
Hicky Clearing
Hicky Creek
Shag Rock
Shag Point
Shag Tarn
Shag Cove
Shag Creek
Central South Island:
Amazon’s Breasts
Dick Stream
Ball Pass
The Wart
Nervous Knob
Power Knob
Mount Bonar
Creamy Creek
Blowing Point
Mount Cockayne
Cox Hills
Cockeye Creek
Crack Creek
Bush Gully
Mount Cox
Blowhard Stream
Cox Saddle
Cox River
Harper’s Knob
Mac’s Knob
Dan’s Knob
Cooper’s Knob
Malcolm’s Knob
Charlie’s Knob
Jim’s Knob
Jimmy’s Knob
Baldy Knob
Shag Rock
Shag Bay
Shag Stream
Lower South Island:
Moist Gully
Bowels of the Earth
Mount Dick
Bonar Knob
Bonar Glacier
Bonar Flats
Dark Hollow
The Hump
Mount Nob
Hump Burn
Wet Gully
Cosy Gully
Goodwood
Dick’s Hill
Misty Hollow
Friendship Head (bro-jobs?)
Climax Peak
The Knob
Behind Peak
Knob’s Flat
Cox Bush
The Hump
Pinch Gut
Master Head (kinky?)
Longwood
Groper’s Bush
Nob Creek
Duncan’s Knob
Lee’s Knob
Round Knob
Dan’s Knob
Shag Islands
Shag River
Shag Point
Shag Rock
Antarctica (Ross Dependency)
Brown’s Butte
Mount Cox
Wood Point
Hump Passage
Black Knob
Mount Wood
Stoner Peak (Not dirty but still funny.)
Knobhead
Ball Glacier
East Groin
Sperm Bluff
Backdoor Bay
Mount Cocks
Ball Peak
Dick Glacier
Crack Bluff
Cox Bluff
The Slot
Mount Dick
Ball Stream
Fokker Rocks
Cox Peak
Lastly: An honourable mention to Dirty Island, just offshore from Stewart Island. The Gazetteer lists this important information: “Facetiously named when it became the first landing place of the runholders coming from Halfmoon Bay (Oban) after consuming a hearty breakfast.” Yes, it was named Dirty Island because someone took a dump there once.