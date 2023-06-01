Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

The secret life of: A Kiwi female bartender in Auckland

NZ Herald
8 mins to read
As Shannon has risen through the ranks of the hospitality industry, she says being blatantly sexualised by male customers is a common experience. Photo / Getty Images

As Shannon has risen through the ranks of the hospitality industry, she says being blatantly sexualised by male customers is a common experience. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: This article contains details of sexual assault

An early winter’s sun warms Shannon*’s face as she sets a window table at the quaint Auckland deli where she works as a waitress. Looking out at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle