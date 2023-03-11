More men are seeking minor cosmetic procedures as they age. Photo / Getty Images

Middle-aged men booking cosmetic procedures isn’t new but it’s definitely on the rise.

There’s been a 70 per cent increase in the number of British men undergoing cosmetic treatments in the past two years – but they want to look “tweaked” rather than “tucked”.

“I’ve seen a huge rise in male patients who come to me because they want to look less tired and just a bit sharper,” Dr Wassim Taktouk, a cosmetic practitioner, tells me from his immaculate Taktouk Clinic in Knightsbridge.

“The majority are heterosexual city workers. It’s about small nuances like a subtle brow lift or a sharpening of the jawline which can make a big difference but people can’t necessarily tell what you’ve had done. Like an MOT, they all want a quick refresh that can be fitted into a lunchtime, with no downtime and real results.”

Prices start at around £400 (NZ$785)for a syringe of filler, which is less than the price of a bespoke suit.

Generally men who get botox are between the ages of 35 to 65. Photo / Getty Images

Interestingly, there’s also much less of a stigma than there used to be about men booking Botox or filler treatments.

“A few years ago, most of my male patients wouldn’t have wanted anyone to know, but according to dermal filler Teoxane’s research, 86 per cent of men told their friends and family they’d had something done, compared to 84 per cent of women admitting to a visiting a cosmetic doctor.”

Plastic surgeon Dr Ash Soni, who has clinics in Ascot and Knightsbridge, has also seen a big increase in male patients over the past couple of years.

“It’s not necessarily who you’d expect. I see quite a few ex-rugby players and also heads of construction companies. Also lots of new dads who are exhausted and just want to look less tired at work,” he explains.

So what are men booking in for?

“Botox to smooth forehead lines and soften deep frown lines between the eyes is probably my most requested treatment,” says Dr Soni, who admits to having microdoses of Botox injected in his forehead every three months.

“As well as the line smoothing, I like the preventative element of Botox. I don’t want my forehead lines to get much deeper.”

But finding the right practitioner is key.

“The dosing is really important,” says Dr Soni. “It’s much better to have smaller doses of Botox quite spread out so you have a natural and flattering result.”

Softening of crow’s feet lines around the eyes can also be helped with Botox and small amounts of filler.

“Again, finding an expert injector is vital as you don’t want to alter the shape of your eye,” advises Dr Soni. The results aren’t just cosmetic: Dr Soni is also an expert in using Botox for stress-induced jaw clenching and teeth grinding.

Tear Trough filler for dark under-eye circles and puffiness is also popular. This involves a tiny amount of filler injected under the eye.

“My male patients are also keen to use some results-driven skincare as well, to make the results last a bit longer,” says Dr Soni.

Dr Taktouk has recently seen more men booking laser treatments, too.

“The Cool Peel Laser Resurfacing treatment is hugely popular with men that don’t like the idea of Botox or needles as it’s very good for softening deep lines and refreshes the overall look of the face. Lasers can also be used for getting rid of a red face.”

Professor Firas Al-Niaimi, who works once a week at the Taktouk Clinic, is one of the UK’s leading experts on rosacea and is much in demand for zapping broken red veins and keeping flare-ups at bay.

Jawline and subtle cheek sculpting is also popular. “The key when treating a male patient is not to feminise the face,” says Dr Taktouk.

“The right type of filler also makes a massive difference.” He uses a Teoxane Resilient Hyaluronic Acid Filler (RHA) “because it’s dynamic and will move with the face giving a very natural result”.

Filler can be used for non-surgical rhinoplasty – all within a lunchtime.

Dr Taktouk says for men, it’s all about quick results that will last a decent amount of time (up to 18 months) “and being able to be back at the office the same day, give or take a bruise or two”.