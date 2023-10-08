Sharp suiting and curtain bangs signal a new era for Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. Photo / Getty Images

As the Princess of Wales takes up more responsibility and a more prominent role within the British royal family, it appears she’s changing up her wardrobe to reflect her confidence as the queen-in-waiting.

And as she steps out in a string of recent engagements, gone are the demure dresses with soft flounces, replaced by sharp suiting in strong prints and colourways. In addition, the princess has picked up on the hair trend for curtain bangs - fringing that frames the face.

In an article for the Daily Mail, Rebecca English describes the princess’ new look as an effort to “project a purposeful, business-like image, and could not be further from the primary-hued dresses she has favoured until now”.

While some have reportedly questioned if there’s a new style adviser on Kate’s team, apparently this is not the case.

Instead, the Daily Mail alleges the suits are a sign the princess has finally found herself and is owning her position.

According to one insider, taking on the ‘Princess of Wales’ title was initially, daunting but the mother-of-three has been in the role for a year now and exudes confidence in the position.

What's behind Kate Middleton's new look? Photos / Getty Images

“She’s been spreading her wings and creating a public awareness on important issues that are close to her heart. People have sat up and taken notice,” they said, noting her Shaping Us campaign, which highlights how crucial the early years of childhood are.

“This is a life-long campaign for her, and the fact that it has been so well-received has given her an enormous amount of confidence.”

While it’s understood Kate has continued to be supported in her wardrobe choices by her long-term assistant Natasha Jackson, the Daily Mail reports that insiders say to assume the royal is a “passive participant” would be to “massively underestimate” her.

Others note that the change in monarchy has ushered in a relaxed approach to dressing seen among other royals too.

When the Queen dictated the rest of the family’s look with her traditional approach to style, one would never have seen Camilla wear a dazzling blue jumpsuit as she did at the Hampton Court literary festival in June, for example.

A Daily Mail insider also surmises that Kate’s more business-like wardrobe is in line with her and husband Prince William’s desire to run things in a more modern way and without the “historic fripperies” they may have previously had to subscribe to.

There are several factors in the princess' seemingly new predilection for pantsuits, including the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last year. Photos / Getty Images

Jo Elvin, host of Palace Confidential on Daily Mail’s The Mail+ and former editor of Glamour, approves of the princess’ new look, which she describes as “chief of the board”.

“It’s not very traditional princess-y, and I suspect there are some royal fans who prefer seeing a member of the royal family in a pretty dress, but I like the quiet luxury of her new look,” she said.

“She’s got so much more confident and relaxed about not following protocols so rigidly. I suspect she was probably always keeping half an eye on what the late Queen would have approved of. So now we are probably seeing more of what Kate likes to wear off-duty.”

Her choice in labels and designers is described as high-end, but not to the extreme: Alexander McQueen, Roland Mouret, ME+EM and French label Sezane.

“They are very mid-level labels that really appeal to that Mumsnet crowd. Real yummy mummy favourites,” Elvin said.

“These labels are reassuringly expensive, in that you won’t see everyone wearing them, but not eye-wateringly so.

“There’s also a lot of tonal, taupe-y dressing - so sharp, but nothing to shock the traditionalists. I really, really like it.”