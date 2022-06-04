The Queen may have been notably absent, but the royal turnout for the Thanksgiving Service did not disappoint. Video / AP

Thousands of people are gathered outside Buckingham Palace for a star-studded concert where two future monarchs will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday morning (NZT), the third day of a Platinum Jubilee extravaganza marking her 70 years on the throne.

Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen's son and grandson, are to address a live audience of 22,000 and millions more watching around the world. The event featuring Sir Elton John, Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, Queen and Adam Lambert will take place in a temporary amphitheatre built around the Victoria Memorial outside the palace.

Throngs of people were pictured on The Mall and across central London on the third day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A crowd gathers on The Mall before the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace today. Photo / AP

The concert starts at 6.30am (NZT) as top performers take to the stage to honour her majesty's reign.

David Beckham and tennis player Emma Raducanu are among those attending, while Diana Ross will close the show with her first UK live performance in 15 years. The concert is also expected to feature a pre-recorded performance by Elton John.

The 96-year-old monarch will miss the evening outdoor event, which may be hit with some rain. The queen has had problems moving around lately, which the palace describes as "episodic mobility issues," limiting her public appearances in recent months.

Earlier in the day, the Queen also missed the legendary Epsom Derby horse-race meeting.

Mike and Zara Tindall in the stands on Derby Day at Epsom Racecourse. The Queen was unable to attend but was watching from the couch according to Zara. Photo / Getty

Zara Tindall said the Queen watched the Derby on TV in her "comfy clothes".

Zara, 41, told racegoers at the course in Surrey that her grandmother was "well" but had wanted to watch the action from the comfort of Windsor Castle.

"She will be watching on the TV – she has a few runners today dotted around the country, so she knows exactly what's going on," she said ahead of the race. "She'll just be sat on the sofa watching the TV. She'll be in her comfy clothes."

News that the Queen couldn't make Saturday's concert didn't dampen the party atmosphere among crowd.

"It's a magical experience ... (This is) never again going to happen in our lifetime, and it's just absolutely incredible to be a part of this," said Sam Ahcquoim, from Cornwall in southwestern England. "I've been really, really excited and just can't wait to get in there now and start dancing."

Meanwhile, other members of the royal family travelled to Wales and Northern Ireland as part of celebrations across the UK.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert. Photo / AP

William and his wife Kate brought two of their three children — 8-year-old Prince George and 7-year-old Princess Charlotte — to Cardiff Castle in Wales before a separate concert in the castle grounds in honor of the queen.

So lovely to meet the stars and team behind tonight’s concert. We had an extra special drum demonstration for George and Charlotte, saw a stunning performance from the Wales Youth Choir for Good and had a sneak peak at how the show will come together.



Have a great time! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/CDHJAdnt0A — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

The queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, visited a 1950s-themed seaside funfair in Belfast. Edward tried his hand at pulling a pint of Guinness at a diner, while Sophie took in a '50s and '60s dance demonstration.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex during their visit to Bangor, Northern Ireland. Photo / AP

Queen pulls out of Derby

Queen Elizabeth II and John Warren watch the racing as she attends the Epsom Derby in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Asked whether she had spoken to Her Majesty recently, Zara added: "Yes. She's well, but obviously, she was in London on Thursday. She's got runners today, so she'll concentrate on that and be watching the Derby."

Although her absence was keenly felt, the Queen was at the Derby in spirit, not least when a guard of honour of current and retired jockeys assembled at the final furlong ahead of the race.

Asked about the royal party driving through the 40 jockeys, who have all ridden for the Queen, Zara added: "It was amazing. It was so nice to see so many faces. It was funny seeing them trying to fit back into the colours again, all the retired ones.

"Obviously, we'd love her to be here. But it's nice to be here. I've never been to Epsom before. It's exciting. I need to go and explore."

Her husband, the former rugby player Mike Tindall, added: "The Queen is such a wonderful woman. I have said this numerous times, but in terms of how you want a leader to be, she is that person and someone who sets an example.

"It's such a shame that she's not here with us. It would have been the dream if [her colt] Reach For The Moon was here."

The couple, who have three children, joined Zara's mother Princess Anne, 71, who represented the Queen with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, 67.

Peter Phillips appeared for the first time in public with his new girlfriend Lindsay Wallace at Derby Day during the Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 at Epsom Racecourse. Photo / Getty

Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, 44, made his first public appearance with his new girlfriend Lindsay Wallace, 40.

The Queen was forced to pull out of attending the Derby, won by Desert Crown, after what the Duchess of Cambridge described as a "very tiring" day at Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

After the monarch had missed Friday's service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, a Jockey Club source said she planned to watch the Derby with John Warren, her trusted bloodstock and racing adviser.

Her Majesty's absence did not dampen the celebrations of her enormous contribution to horse racing, with jockeys both current and retired including Willie Carson, Frankie Dettori and AP McCoy dressed in the Queen's distinctive racing silks of purple, scarlet and gold for the unprecedented moment on the world-famous turf.

Describing the pride he has felt riding for the Queen, Dettori said: "Every time you see these [colours] on your peg, you [have] this sense of importance and it's a great honour.

"Look, she's a big lover of horse racing, and like you say she's only missed the Derby twice. But I'm sure today she'll find a TV and she's going to watch it live because she loves the Derby so much.

"She's been breeding horses for over 60 years, she knows all the bloodlines and she's won lots of races. she's very knowledgeable."

Queen Elizabeth ll, The Queen Mother and Prince Philip enjoy the Epsom Derby in 1990 despite the rain. Photo / Getty Images

Protesters disrupt Derby

Meanwhile, police have removed a group of people who ran onto the track ahead of the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

The group, who appeared to be protesters with banners, fell to the ground after the officers intervened.

Dozens of officers could be seen working to move them, as members of the Royal Box watched on. Princess Anne, and Zara and Mike Tindall were at the event.

The animal rights campaign group Animal Rebellion claimed six of its members were involved.

The race meeting crowds cheered as the protesters were taken away, with a voice on the Tannoy system apologising to spectators.

On Thursday, members of the same protest group were arrested after they entered the ceremonial route on The Mall before Trooping the Colour.

The group said the protest was aimed at making "a definitive statement, and act, against the cruelty and harm the horse racing industry represents".

It describes itself as a "mass movement using non-violent civil disobedience to call for a just, sustainable plant-based food system".