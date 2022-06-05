The cheeky Prince enjoyed time with Prince Charles during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant. Video / The Telegraph

He delighted the internet with his funny faces on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday, and Prince Louis looked set to do the same at Sunday's pageant as he made a series of hilarious expressions while watching the celebrations.

Much to the Duchess of Cambridge's amusement - and occasional displeasure - the four-year-old prince thumbed his nose, yawned and covered his face with his hands in an exasperated gesture after seemingly becoming fed up with the parade.

A word from mum... the Duchess of Cambridge offers some advice to her son. Photo / AP

Much to the Duchess of Cambridge's amusement, the four-year-old prince thumbed his nose, yawned and covered his face with his hands in an exasperated gesture. Photo / AP

Prince Louis thumbs his nose at the Duchess of Cambridge. Photo / AP

Prince Louis with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte. Photo / AP

He was also pictured seemingly pointing at Boris Johnson while looking at his mother with a slightly bemused expression.

On Thursday, Louis became the star of the show after being photographed making an array of faces while the Red Arrows flew over Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour.

The prince took his seat in the Royal Box on the Mall on Sunday alongside the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte, with Prince George and Prince William alongside them.

He pointed and gestured exuberantly throughout, constantly asking his mother questions.

At one point, Mike Tindall, who was sitting behind Louis, made a joking "I'm watching you" gesture to the young prince after he put his fingers in his ears and threw a cushion around.

Mike Tindall jokes with the prince that he's being watched for good behaviour. Photo / AP

Among the other royals in the royal box are Prince Charles and Camilla as well as Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

After seemingly getting tired of his own uncomfortable seat Louis decided to play musical chairs and went to sit on Prince Charles's knee for a while.

He also sat on the Duchess of Cambridge's lap for a short period as various members of the Royal family tried to keep the young prince entertained.

While sitting on his mother's knee he appeared to see a lion in the parade and gave a little roar of his own.