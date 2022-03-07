February 21 2022: Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid, experiencing 'mild symptoms'. Video / NZ Herald

The Queen has included a touching nod to the people of Ukraine during her first in-person meeting since catching Covid-19.

She met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle, where a large bouquet of blue and yellow flowers - the colours of the Ukrainian flag - was placed on a table directly behind them, reports the Daily Mail.

The Queen appeared well, wearing a blue dress with yellow details to match the floral arrangement, and was not using a walking stick.

Trudeau attended the audience with the Queen while in the UK for talks on the war in Ukraine with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

The Queen tested positive for Covid-19 on February 20 and has spent the weeks since carrying out "light duties", including a few online audiences.

Prince Charles said last week that his mother was doing "a lot better now" as the monarch was photographed holding her first virtual audiences since her diagnosis.

She has two high-profile events coming up - first the Commonwealth Service on March 14 at Westminster Abbey, and then the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service at the Abbey on March 29.

The Queen met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle. Photo / Getty Images

The UK's longest-reigning monarch, who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee milestone last month, spent more than three months resting on doctors' orders since an illness last year.

During the meeting with Trudeau, the head of state was not pictured holding the walking stick she has been using in recent weeks.

The Queen has always had a strong bond with Canada. The Commonwealth country is the one she has visited most frequently during her reign.

The Queen has travelled there more than 20 times, including one trip while she was still known as a princess. However, a number of years ago she decided she would no longer make any official overseas journeys.