The Queen's heartbreaking social media update after Prince Philip's funeral

Queen Elizabeth has updated her social media following Prince Philip's death. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's social media pages have gone through a noticeable transformation after the passing of her beloved husband Prince Philip.

Her official Instagram page, The Royal Family, used to feature a photo of her with Philip as the profile picture, but her team recently changed it to a photo of the Queen on her own, reports The Sun.

The heartbreaking change comes after two weeks of mourning following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, during which the Queen, Prince Charles, William and Kate changed their photos on Instagram and Twitter to black and white snaps.

Philip, who was married to the Queen for 73 years, died "peacefully" at Windsor Castle on April 9 at 99 years old.

The images have returned to normal now that the official mourning period is over, except for the Queen's Instagram account which has a new photo.

Before her loss, the Queen had a snap of her smiling at the camera with Philip in the background.

But now it's a solo photo, which appears to have been taken last year during her visit to the M15 headquarters at Thames House.

But that's not the only change to the Queen's Instagram page, with a new highlights section honouring Prince Philip appearing on her profile.

A solo photo of the Queen now appears on her Instagram profile. Photo / @theroyalfamily

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer have an official Instagram page since giving up their royal titles as a result of Megxit. But they did update their Archewell website to share a tribute to Prince Philip. They removed all other information from the site after the duke's funeral, with just Harry's words remaining.

Just like the other royals' social media pages, the Archewell website is now back to normal, but Harry's tribute and photo of him with Prince Philip remain on the site.

Yesterday marked the Queen's first official public engagement since her husband's funeral earlier this month.

She wore a pale blue floral dress accessorised with a diamond brooch in a nod to her husband, in place of her black mourning clothes.

The brooch looks like the Nizam of Hyderabad floral royal brooch, once part of a tiara gifted to her on her wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

The couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November last year, with the Queen paying tribute to Philip as her "strength" over the years.