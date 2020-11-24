The Queen's Christmas pudding recipe: Her secret ingredient revealed

The royals have shared their secret recipe for the Queen's Christmas pudding - but one ingredient may surprise you.

Palace chefs shared a video to the royal family's official Instagram page demonstrating how to make the Queen's boozy pudding, which contains dark rum, brandy and, surprisingly, beer.

"Today is Stir-up Sunday: traditionally the day when home cooks 'stir up' their Christmas pudding mixture on the Sunday before the Advent season - and the countdown to Christmas - begins," the caption reads.

Beer was traditionally used in the UK in Christmas pudding, which developed from a porridge dish called frumenty, writes the Daily Mail.

In the late 16th century, frumenty evolved into plum pudding with added dried fruits, eggs, breadcrumbs, and spirits and beer for flavour.

UK chef Richard Corrigan said the addition of beer was surprising - and had some other tips to make the perfect Christmas pud.

"Up the booze by 20 per cent. Add 200g of grated carrots, yes you heard me, it's brilliant, and 250g of prunes," he said.

Head chef at London restaurant 12:51 James Cochran said the use of beer was "intriguing".

"So unexpected in a royal pudding! But that leads me to think that they would enjoy my own personal take on a classic with inspiration from St Vincent in the Caribbean.

Last Christmas the royal family shared snaps of Prince George baking up a storm. Photo / AP

"Mine uses tropical dried fruit of pineapple, coconut, mango and sultanas and I like to feed the fruit with a caramelly based rum like Merser rum. I think with her penchant for the Caribbean, Princess Margaret would have loved this version."

Last year the royals shared snaps of the Queen, Charles, William and George whipping up a Christmas pudding together.

And royal fans were very enthusiastic to try out the recipe for themselves.

"That's cool that you're lending out your precious recipe to everyone. What a lovely Christmas gift to all, thank you," one commented on Instagram.

How to make the Royal Family's Christmas pudding

This recipe makes two 1kg puddings.

Ingredients

250g raisins

250g currants

185g sultanas

150g mixed peel

250g suet or vegetarian suet

250g breadcrumbs

90g flour

12g mixed spice

2 whole eggs

180g demerara sugar

275ml beer

40ml dark rum

40ml brandy

If you don't want to use alcohol, you can substitute for orange juice or cold tea.

Method

1. Combine all dry ingredients and stir.

2. Add the eggs and liquid ingredients and stir it all up.

3. Grease your pudding basins, press the base mix into the basins and cover with a circle of baking paper.

4. Cover basins with a muslin cloth or foil and place puddings deep in a saucepan. Fill the saucepan with water to 3/4 of the pudding basin height.

5. Cover with foil and steam for six hours, refilling with water if needed.

6. Once cool, wrap the puddings well and keep them in a cool, dry place until Christmas.

7. On Christmas Day, reheat your pudding in a bain-marie for 3-4 hours. Remove from the basin using a rounded knife or palette knife, flip out onto a plate, garnish or flambé and serve with brandy sauce and cream.