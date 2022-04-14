Queen Elizabeth II attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London on March 29. Photo / AP

The Queen will not attend her Easter Sunday service this weekend.

Her Majesty, 95, usually makes an appearance at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday, but sources told The Sun she is "not expected" to be there this year.

She was due to attend a Maundy Thursday service at the same chapel today, but pulled out of that last week.

Prince Charles and Camilla will take her place at today's service, the first time the Prince of Wales has done so.

The Queen has had a series of health issues since the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh last April at the age of 99.

She sprained her back and was seen using a cane to help her walk at events late last year.

Her Majesty told a visitor at Windsor Castle in February that she was having difficulty moving.

But she later walked unaided at a service to remember Prince Philip last month.

She also suffered with a bout of Covid, but stoicly continued with royal engagements via video link.

The reason the Queen has pulled out of Sunday's event has not been confirmed.

Crowds usually gather to watch her arrive at the church, with children offering her flowers.