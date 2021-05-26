The Queen signed off on Harry's mental health series, palace insider reveals

Prince Harry spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family's attitudes to the subject. Video / Apple TV

The Queen gave Prince Harry's new Apple TV series the go ahead, it's been revealed.

But the monarch had "no idea" Harry would accuse the royal family of "total neglect" during the interview, reports the Daily Mail.

A source close to the royals has claimed that the Queen and Prince Charles are "absolutely gobsmacked" by what Harry had to say on his new show - and claim trust between him and the rest of the royals is "hanging by a thread".

In an interview with Oprah for the mental health series The Me You Can't See, which Harry is co-producing, the Duke of Sussex claimed his father Charles allowed his children to "suffer" and accused the royals and the press of trying to "smear" his wife Meghan Markle.

It's understood the Queen gave her grandson "her blessing" in 2018 when he first proposed working with Winfrey on a TV docuseries about mental health.

Palace sources say Harry told his family about his project after discussing it with the Queen as well as Meghan's father Thomas Markle, before the relationship between the now-estranged father and daughter broke down.

But now royal insiders have claimed that Harry's pitch for the show was "clearly misleading" and that the senior royals would not have agreed to a "personal attack on his father and the institution".

Prince Harry told the Queen about his idea for a new mental health docuseries back in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

"Those around the Queen and Prince Charles are absolutely gobsmacked by what has happened," a source told the publication.

"It is a question of trust, and honestly any of that is hanging by a thread at the moment.

"No one within the Palace circles has anything but sympathy for Harry's trauma and troubled life, but there is upset and discomfort at him sharing it on an international television show.

"Certainly the intimate detail of his hardships paint a very negative picture of his family and upbringing. Many people have a different view."