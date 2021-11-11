The Queen set to miss another royal event after health scare

Queen Elizabeth speech at the COP26 summit. Video / The Royal Family

Prince Charles insists the Queen is "all right" despite his 95-year-old mother missing out on royal engagements amid her recovery from a hospital stay.

Charles, 72, was asked by onlookers during a visit to South London today how the Queen was doing, replying, "She's all right, thank you."

But despite his reassurances, the Queen is set to skip the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend, reports the Sun.

Instead, Charles and the Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and other members of the royal family will lead the event on Saturday night.

The palace has claimed the Queen intends to be at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, though her attendance has not yet been confirmed.

It comes after she returned to Windsor to rest after spending the weekend in Sandringham for a mini-break recommended by her doctors. She has been recovering after undergoing tests and spending a night in hospital last month.

Doctors have told her to stay on "light duties" for the next couple of weeks. She recently pulled out of a trip to Northern Ireland and to the COP26 climate summit in Scotland, and also forced to give up horse riding two months ago.

She has instead been conducting most of her engagements via video link.

The Queen has been told to take it easy amid her health scare. Photo / Getty Images

It comes amid a royal expert's claims that the Queen is finally "coming to terms" with the reality that she "won't be around forever".

The Queen paid a moving tribute to her son Charles and her grandson William during her recorded speech for the COP26 summit last week, telling delegates, "None of us will live forever".

Angela Levin, a royal writer who penned an authorised biography on Prince Harry, told the outlet, "Perhaps she's telling us she's coming to terms with the fact she won't be around forever.

"She's a spiritual and religious woman. Perhaps she's prepared to go on in her role, but recognises that she's getting older."