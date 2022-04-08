Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2020 in Windsor, England. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen has "regretfully" pulled out of an Easter event next week.

She will be replaced by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on April 14.

The move comes amid fears for the Queen's health, with Her Majesty forced to pull out of a string of engagements in recent months.

The 95-year-old monarch missed the Remembrance Day service last November after spraining her back, and was unable to attend more events this year after catching Covid.

It's the first time the Queen will be replaced by her son at the Maunday Day church service, which takes place every year.

The Queen will continue to hold virtual meetings.

Her most recent public appearance came at a remembrance service for Prince Philip, held at Westminster Abbey on March 29.

The respectful memorial included elements that were unable to take place during his funeral last year, because of Covid restrictions in the UK at the time.

The Queen was escorted into the service last week by her disgraced son, Prince Andrew, and appeared to shed a tear during a poignant moment in the service.

The Duke of Edinburgh died one year ago today, aged 99.