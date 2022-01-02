The Queen loses her second close friend in a month after lady-in-waiting Lady Farnham dies

The Queen has lost another close friend this year. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen has lost her second close friend in less than a month after her longstanding lady-in-waiting Lady Farnham died four days after Christmas at the age of 90.

Lady Farnham had been the 95-year-old monarch's Lady of the Bedchamber since 1987 and rode alongside the Queen on the way to the Diamond Jubilee service in 2012 after the Duke of Edinburgh was hospitalised.

She was married to Barry Maxwell, the 12th Baron Farnham, an Irish peer and Nova Scotia baronet who died in 2001.

Her death on December 29 after 44 years of royal service follows the death of another close confidante, the Duchess of Grafton, the Queen's Mistress of the Robes. Ann Fortune FitzRoy served in the prestigious role from 1967 until her death on December 3 at the age of 101.

A royal source said: "It is very sad for the Queen. Everyone loved Lady Farnham, she was always so good humoured. She was also a very glamorous and attractive woman.

"She was always very generous to new people joining the household.

"It has not been a good year for the Queen - losing her husband and then the Duchess of Grafton and now Lady Farnham.

"They were dear friends who supported the Queen on official duties. Unfortunately a sad consequence of living a long life is that you have to say goodbye to a lot of people you care about."

A death notice in the Irish Times on December 31 confirmed: "Diana, Lady Farnham DCVO died peacefully at home on December 29, 2021. Much loved wife, mother and grandmother. Interment of ashes at Kilmore Cathedral, Co. Cavan at a later date."

Lady Farnham, whose late husband was born in County Cavan, accompanied the Queen on her highly successful tour of the Republic of Ireland in 2011 because of her Irish connections.

Lady Diana Farnham was one of the Queen's ladies-in-waiting and a close friend. Photo / Getty Images

When Prince Philip had to pull out of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations at the last minute in June 2012 after being hospitalised with a bladder infection, Lady Farnham accompanied the Queen to a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral as the Duke remained in hospital.

Born Diana Marion Gunnis, and known as Marion, she married Lord Farnham in 1959 and they went on to adopt two daughters, Harriet, 57, and Sophia, 54. She had four grandchildren, Araminta, 28, Henry, 26, Elsa, 15 and Celia, 13.

After joining the royal household in 1987, she was appointed Commander, Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in 1998, recognising her distinguished personal service to the monarch.

She also held the office of Justice of the Peace. She was appointed Dame Commander, Royal Victorian Order (DCVO) in 2010, which is one of the highest personal honours the Queen can bestow.

The Queen will continue to be assisted on official duties by a number of long serving ladies-in-waiting including Lady Susan Hussey, 82, who travelled with her in the car to Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, last April, and Dame Mary Morrison, 85, who has been Woman of the Bedchamber since 1960, the year of Prince Andrew's birth.