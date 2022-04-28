Queen Elizabeth will continue to protect her son, Prince Andrew following his civil case settlement. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen will not remove Prince Andrew's Duke of York title.

The title was given to the prince in 1986 and despite many calls for the Queen to strip him of his title she has refused.

Royal sources have told the Mirror that the Queen "will protect" her son's last major royal title.

"The Queen certainly will not take any further action in that regard.

"The Duke of York has stepped back from public life and already had a range of titles and associations removed and Her Majesty's position has not deviated from that."

Earlier this week the prince was stripped of his Freedom of City of York title after the councillors of York gathered to debate the motion for a short 30 minutes.

Throughout the debate the prince was called "an utter disgrace" and councillors expressed the belief that if he continued to hold the title it would bare a "stain" on the city, the Daily Mail has reported.

Members of the public were given the chance to have their say with some calling for the prince to be banned from attending horse racing events in the city, while another said he should be called Andrew Windsor in the future.

The removal of Andrew's title follows the lead of many authorities, institutions and schools who have chosen to distance themselves from the prince following his civil case settlement with Jeffery Epstein's sex trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre.

However, in an effort to ease his suffering, the prince will be allowed to keep his role as Vice-Admiral.

A royal source told the publication, "He is down, he is broken. If he wants to dress up once in a while in a naval uniform, then let him.

"His reputation is in tatters, his public life is over. He is a walking embarrassment.

"He served in the Royal Navy in the Falklands War and this was bestowed upon him by the Queen.

"It's effectively the same as an honorary degree."

Despite continuing to assert his innocence, Andrew agreed to settle out of court with Giuffre earlier this year in hopes of making the allegations that had plagued him for so long finally go away.

Reports on the sum the duke paid to Giuffre put the figure somewhere in the NZ$24 million ballpark.