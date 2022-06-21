Queen Elizabeth appeared to be in good health as she received the Canterbury Cross. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen has been pictured smiling and standing without her walking stick.

Her Majesty was awarded the Canterbury Cross by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury this week after he was forced to miss her thanksgiving service when he tested positive for Covid.

Appearing at Windsor Castle, Welby met the Queen face to face and praised her "unstinting" service to the Church of England as he gifted her a small silver cross, reports the Daily Mail.

The small cross marks the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and was inspired by a 9th-century Saxon brooch with a triquetra pattern incorporated as a "heartfelt symbol" of the church's "love, loyalty and affection".

The 96-year-old monarch who has a deep Christian faith and is both the Supreme Governor of the Church of England and Defender of the Faith was seen smiling while receiving the special gift.

Queen Elizabeth II receives a special Canterbury Cross for her "unstinting" service. Photo / Getty Images

Despite recent health and mobility issues, her walking stick was nowhere to be seen as she was pictured at the special occasion wearing a cream dress decorated with a pattern of large pink flowers.



The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee with four days of celebrations and festivities at the beginning of the month.

Among these was a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London where members of the Royal Family – including the future King and Queen consort, Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate as well as Prince Harry and Megan, attended to express their thanks for Her Majesty's 70 years of service.

It was a great honour to present HM The Queen with the Canterbury Cross today as a sign of our gratitude for Her Majesty's 70 years of unstinting service to the @churchofengland - and our love, loyalty and affection.



📸@pamediaimages pic.twitter.com/S8NbOkgWPc — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) June 21, 2022

The Queen did not attend the service herself as the Palace revealed she was experiencing "some discomfort" following her appearances at Trooping the Colour and the Beacon lighting the previous day.

As the Queen and Welby were both absent from the service a special meeting was organised at Windsor Castle so the royal could receive the cross.

The cross was paired with a citation which was presented as a framed piece of calligraphy and read, "Throughout her reign, Her Majesty has duly upheld both the Christian religion and the Church of England in her roles as Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

Queen Elizabeth was pictured without her cane at the special meeting. Photo / Getty Images

"Whether in the formality of opening sessions of General Synod or the more intimate context of her personal addresses to the nation and Commonwealth at Christmas, Her Majesty has made manifest her own deep faith and its relevance to all that she undertakes.

"Her subtle understanding of the changing position of the Established Church in England has sustained and encouraged laity and clergy alike.

Queen Elizabeth and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle. Photo / Getty Images

"Her care for the unity of her people and the welfare of the least fortunate have been a constant inspiration to the whole Church. Hers is an example of the Christian life well led.

"This presentation of the Canterbury Cross is a heartfelt symbol of the love, loyalty and affection in which the Church of England holds Her Majesty and it represents the recognition and gratitude of her whole Church for her seventy years of unstinting service. God Save The Queen!"