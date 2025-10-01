Advertisement
The Other’s Club for childfree women: Christchurch woman building online global community

Deputy Desk Editor, Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Christchurch influencer Danni Duncan has built an online community for childfree women.

No parents allowed. It’s a sign you would see scrawled on a child’s bedroom door, a desperate attempt at privacy by someone sick and tired of grown ups telling them what they should - and shouldn’t - do. It’s also a sign many grown ups will completely ignore, passing it

