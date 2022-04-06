Voyager 2021 media awards
The nine lives of Anna Wintour

9 minutes to read
In the capricious world of fashion, where fortunes rise and fall like hemlines, Anna Wintour's survival skills are legendary. Photo / AP

Daily Telegraph UK
By Laura Craik

Could the Conde Nast mutiny finally bring her down?

Throughout her 34-year career at the helm of American Vogue, Anna Wintour has gathered more titles than the Queen, and weathered almost as many controversies. Installed

