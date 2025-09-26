Instead of trying to control the uncontrollable, Hone urges loved ones of those affected by dementia to “meet them where they’re at” and build what she calls “islands of certainty”.

Hone uses that phrase for the anchors that steady you as roles and routines shift. She defines these anchors as “the people, the places, the practices, the possessions that you can hang on to”.

She considers them a way to endure a long season of ambiguity without losing yourself.

Resilience researcher and grief expert Dr Lucy Hone. Photo / supplied

Hone has experienced bereavement loss with the deaths of her daughter and mother, alongside the living loss of her brother. She advises those grieving to step in and out of the hard feelings and to keep returning to those anchors.

“It is both typical and healthy to approach your loss and do all that crying and grieving and experience the hard emotions. And then to withdraw and disengage and go and do things that actually do make you laugh and make you feel good.”

Dr Lucy Hone’s new book How Will I Ever Get Through This? is set for release in February 2026, with pre-sales from October 6.

