The living loss of dementia – The Little Things

Around 83,000 New Zealanders are living with dementia. Photo / Dementia NZ

Dementia is not a tidy storyline with a predictable arc and known endpoint. Many of those supporting a loved one in cognitive decline experience a hidden grief as they navigate what is often referred to as “living loss”.

Talking with Louise Ayrey and Francesca Rudkin on podcast, best-selling author and award-winning academic Dr Lucy Hone describes dementia as a “non-finite loss”, where you cannot predict the pace or shape of change.

