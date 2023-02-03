New NZ Herald podcast The Little Things is launching with hosts Francesca Rudkin and Louise Ayrey. Photo / Dean Purcell.

In a world where well-being influencers are driven by endorsements, wellness trends generally come at a cost, and busy lives disrupt our best intentions, all many women want are simple, science-based facts to help us live a productive, happy balanced life.

That’s the premise behind the New Zealand Herald’s new podcast, The Little Things. Hosted by friends Francesca Rudkin and Louise Ayrey, this new weekly series will focus on what women need to know at whatever age and stage they are at, so that they can thrive rather than just survive.

Each week, they will talk to a different expert on a core topic relevant to women whether they are starting university or considering their retirement plans, covering everything from relationships, parenting, dieting, health, and menopause. The focus is on providing a science-based approach to wellbeing that isn’t relevant on whatever new diet or fad is trending that month, with the aim of giving women simple tips and advice that they can easily apply to their daily lives without costing them a fortune.

The series is fronted by Francesca, the host of Newstalk ZB’s Sunday Session, and Louise, a health researcher for the University of Auckland. The two met when their three-year-olds started kindergarten 12 years ago, and over the last decade have gone through similar journeys. Having gone through plenty of highs and lows during those years, they know the importance of having practical information that can be factored into a busy schedule of work and raising kids.

James Butcher, NZME Head of Digital Audio, says, “NZME is focused on continually growing our digital audio network, ensuring we provide a range of content for everyone – no matter their background, age or interests. The Little Things is our first podcast launch of the year, and we’re really excited to be adding it to our iHeartRadio offering. Francesca and Louise are so passionate about helping woman live a manageable and enjoyable life, and we know they’ll resonate with our audiences across the country.”

Guests on the first episodes include clinical psychologist Karen Nimmo on the tips to maintaining a strong relationship, Niki Bezzant on what women of all ages need to know about menopause, and Tim Spector on the myths of dieting.

The Little Things launches tomorrow at nzherald.co.nz, and is available on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will be available on Saturdays.



