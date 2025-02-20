The motorway’s clear of its usual traffic, and the screams from Rainbow’s End have gone for the day.
But amidst all the silence in Manukau is a restaurant still full of chatter, laughter, and the sound of babies crying.
It’s Denny’s, an American-style diner franchise who market themselves as a “family restaurant”. And at 11pm on that Saturday, the 160-seater restaurant was packed to the brim, meaning some diners had to wait for a seat.
Grilled cheese, buffalo wings, and Oreo shakes that “you can never get sick of” are their top recommendations.
Tamua says dinner time is not usually that late, but Saturday is Sabbath so they only left the house after sunset.
“It’s just part of our religion [Seventh Day Adventists] where we don’t go out during the day on Saturdays.”
Tamua and Papu say they are “OGs” of Denny’s, but perhaps not as OG as Papu’s aunt Natasha Papu, a Californian Samoan who has been dining at the Manukau Denny’s for the last 40 years.
Natasha says Denny’s attracts her because the wide variety of foods mean all tastebuds can be satisfied – something especially important for big families like hers.
“We do so much together as a family, as a village, as a community. This is always open, there’s always enough space, and they serve us well, and we know we can get what we want.”
For Natasha, it’s important for her to spend time with her large family and connect with her heritage: “No matter where you are, what you are doing, you’ll always be Samoan, and you’ll always have familiarities because it’s your culture. It’s the strongest thing ever. [Culture is] something no money can buy”.
Another family celebrating at Denny’s is the Ahyou and Key family.
The cousins and siblings are spending time together before one of their boys Vita Key heads to the United Kingdom.
Paige Ahyou says growing up, Denny’s is usually a treat trip that the parents take the children to. On that Saturday, they chose the restaurant because they could all sit down and eat together.
It’s one each, plus one to take away for Saini’s brother who is finishing a shift at Carl’s Jr.
They come to Denny’s twice a month, just for the hot fudge cake, Saini says.
And it’s not just that, Saini’s friend Tanish Tomar said.
“What brings us to Denny’s, is late night cravings. If we’re [wanting] to sit somewhere and have something nice, that’s when we come to Denny’s. And it’s not like we only come twice a month, we come whenever we have our schedules lined up.”