Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

The Hits host Mike Puru pens a letter to his 25-year-old self

5 minutes to read
The Hits radio hosts Anika Moa, Mike Puru and Stacey Morrison. Photo / New Zealand Herald photographer Sylvie Whinray.

The Hits radio hosts Anika Moa, Mike Puru and Stacey Morrison. Photo / New Zealand Herald photographer Sylvie Whinray.

Lillie Rohan
By
Lillie Rohan

Does wisdom really come with age? Lillie Rohan asked six New Zealand high achievers to write a letter to their 25-year-old self. Today, Mike Puru.

Well, first of all, I just wanna say that everything

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.