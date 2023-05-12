Lisa Hamilton-Gibbs.

The Gubyllub is a rhyming children’s picture book about combatting bullying, written and illustrated by Lisa Hamilton-Gibbs. Gubyllub, you’ll quickly find, is Bullybug spelled backwards.

Our protagonist, Rose, is a reformed bully who witnesses bullying behaviour. At school, Billy is bullying her friend Ed, eliciting a response from her that sounds a bit like the boss in Office Space saying, “Sounds like someone has a case of the Mondays,” except instead of Mondays, insert: Bullybugs. What’s a Bullybug? We soon find out as Rose recounts her oceanic journey from bully to buddy, finding and transforming the unkind Bullybug into a kind Gubyllub. The book concludes with the suggestion that Billy is in the process of reforming.

The Gubyllub, by Lisa Hamilton-Gibbs

Billy’s story arc is not especially compelling, but it suffices as tidy brackets to Rose’s story; there’s a nice repetition of a phrase early on, “Like nits, they spread through school,” which at first refers to her cruel words, but later refers to her story of kindness. It’s a light-handed approach to the issue of bullying which focuses on kindness as a cure, without exploring any of the barriers that both bullies and bullied kids may face.

However, I noticed and appreciated how the focus of the bullying was on the behaviour and not the child themself. Hamilton-Gibbs reiterates this point in an author’s note at the back of the book. She doesn’t claim to be an expert on bullying, and I wonder if a note from a children’s psychologist in future editions wouldn’t go amiss.

Although the pronunciation of Gubyllub is explained at the front of the book, I still stubbed my eye and tongue on it every time I read it. The idea of both the Bullybug and Gubyllub being different aspects of the same creature was effective, but the novelty of the name, while cute, was distracting. Also distracting was the fact that the rhyme didn’t scan, which detracted from the message and narrative. It could have been told in prose for a cleaner and more impactful punch. But, you know, not a punch, maybe something nicer like lunch, or hcnup?

The Gubyllub has a strong focus on kindness as an antidote to bullying. It’s a useful place to start the conversation, and the accompanying website offers information on different types of bullying, what a kid could do if they are being bullied, and suggestions of ways to be kind.

The artwork is a colourful and fun mixture of watercolour textures, illustration and photographic cut-outs. Some of the pages are busy and text-heavy but overall there is a nice balance of full-colour pages and use of white space.

I think it’s great to see this topic covered in a children’s book and in a way that acknowledges that people can change. The book can be bought with several supplementary products, including daily quote cards, stickers, random act of kindness cards, birthday cards, and a Bullybug jar – all available for purchase on the website, gubyllub.com

* Linda Jane Keegan is a picture book author, parent, library assistant, and editor for NZ children’s and young adult literature website, The Sapling.