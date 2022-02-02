More and more Kiwi couples are opting out of their marriages. Photo / Getty Images

As February kicks into gear, most of us are still busy working on those New Year's resolutions and clearing out the clutter of 2021.

But it turns out that more Kiwis than ever are clearing out something much more significant - their partners.

Whether you were stuck at home with your significant other for far too long or lockdown took a financial toll on your relationship, more Kiwi couples are wanting out of their marriages.

Divorce rates in New Zealand are on the rise, and 2022 could see the number of separations overtake the number of marriages over the past year.

Stats NZ data shows that Covid has caused a sharp drop in marriage rates ever since the pandemic started in 2020, along with an increase in divorces.

Data from 2021 is predicted to show an even bigger rise in divorce rates - and they could outnumber marriages.

Auckland family lawyer Jeremy Sutton told Newstalk ZB this morning that there was a definite increase in Kiwi couples seeking divorce since lockdown.

"You get to know a person much better when you're in the house and you can't go out," he pointed out.

"We've seen a lot more people moving on from their relationships than previously."

Sutton said different parenting styles and different ways of dealing with finance could also add pressure to relationships, especially during lockdown - and says his firm is playing "catch-up" with a lot of cases as they deal with the backlog.

It's not exactly easy to talk to a lawyer during lockdown when you can't leave the house and rarely get a moment to yourself, he pointed out.

"Last year meant we weren't able to see clients in the office. Many court meetings and hearings got delayed," Sutton said.

"So it'll probably be a record year in terms of the number of hours we have to put into our practice."

And - surprise, surprise - house prices have a part to play in rising divorce rates. Housing is in hot demand especially in Auckland, and for couples wanting to sell up and start over as individuals, the timing couldn't be better.

"House prices have gone up hugely and people are looking to take advantage of that," Sutton pointed out.

The pressures of lockdown have taken a toll on Kiwis' marriages. Photo / 123rf

"For a lot of people, they're thinking this is their opportunity to sell the family home, they have that new-found freedom to sell the home and move on.

"If they sell that property now, then there's a possibility of both parties being able to buy a property in the future."

Asked if he had any advice for couples considering divorce, Sutton acknowledged that it's a "massive decision" - and it's not one to be made lightly.

"I'd be looking at getting personal and professional support - confiding in family members or friends and looking to go to a counsellor or psychologist.

"It is one of the biggest decisions of your life."

It's important to note than in New Zealand, divorce is a slow process - you and your partner must be separated for at least two years before a split can be finalised.

"The courts have a huge backlog, so that means for a lot of people they're going to have to wait perhaps two or three years for a resolution," he notes.