Our top 10 beauty picks - all under $100. (New Zealand model Holly Rose Emery photographed in New York. Photographer: David Paul Larson Stylist: Krisana Sotelo Makeup: Miguel Lledo Hair: Blake Burkholder at Jed Root)

Our top 10 beauty picks - all under $100. (New Zealand model Holly Rose Emery photographed in New York. Photographer: David Paul Larson Stylist: Krisana Sotelo Makeup: Miguel Lledo Hair: Blake Burkholder at Jed Root)

OPINION:

It’s been a long year filled with incredible beauty launches and unwavering cult favourites, but these are the eye-catchers that made it to the top of the score board. Welcome in the graduating class of 2022.

We are giving awards to our classroom of coveted beauty buys that keep our wallets feeling light and our skin looking bright.

From hair heroes and skincare saviours to holy grail products that can be found in any well-stocked purse - here are 2022′s beauty buys under $100.

Dux Scholar - Olaplex No. 3

Olaplex No.3. Photo / Mecca

The brainiest of the bunch, this hair treatment has an advanced formula that puts the class know-it-all to shame. This at-home salon service reduces breakage and visibly strengthens hair, achieving an A+ in both feel and physique.

$61 from Mecca

Teacher’s Pet – Clarins Lip Oil

Clarins Lip Oil. Photo / Clarins

The equivalent of a red shiny apple on the teacher’s desk, this luscious lip oil is just as sought after and just as appreciated. Giving a coveted shine minus the stickiness that so often comes with gloss, this nourishing lip oil – like a teacher’s pet – just gets it.

$52 from Clarins

Best Friend – ghd Bodyguard Heat Protectant Spray

ghd Bodyguard Heat Protectant Spray. Photo / Mecca

No one has your back like your bodyguard (ghd Bodyguard that is). If a curling wand tries to hurt your locks, your bodyguard will throw hands. If you’re feeling weak and frazzled, your bodyguard will lift you up with some “know your worths” and fantastic formulas. If your hair has to weather the storm, your bodyguard is holding the umbrella. We couldn’t ask for a better friend.

$41 from Mecca

Most Improved – Emma Lewisham Skin Shield

Emma Lewisham Skinshield. Photo / Emma Lewisham

We love a formula that only gets better with time. Emma Lewisham’s Skin Shield went back to the drawing board and came back with a sunscreen that is a fan favourite in our beach bags and hearts. Lesson learnt: what’s good can always get better.

$98 from Emma Lewisham

Best Dressed – Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Foam

Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Foam. Photo / Bondi Sands

The real ones know, you’re never fully dressed without a sun-kissed tan. This golden glow in a bottle has us both looking and feeling confident, acting as the perfect accessory to our summer outfits. Best-dressed goes to our beloved Bondi Sands, for what is more beautiful than classroom confidence?

$19.95 from Bondi Sands

Miss Congeniality – Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream

Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream. Photo / Mecca

Beautiful both inside and out, our personality favourite has to go to Drunk Elephant. A youth elixir and superfood skin enhancer jam-packed into one, nothing quite charms us like bright, blemish-free skin. Graceful, poised and a strong advocate for retinol use nightly, no one has a bad thing to say about Drunk Elephant.

$48 from Mecca

Incognito Classmate – Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. Photo / Mecca

The student who seems to go unnoticed amongst their peers but is always the brain-power behind the class projects (your classic Rory Gilmore glam essential), Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter hides all our spots and blemishes seamlessly while providing a coveted natural glow. A savant skin enhancer that doesn’t beg for applause, it just does the job well.

$70 from Mecca

Hardest Worker – CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser. Photo / CeraVe

We don’t give our facial cleansers enough credit, which is why a little recognition goes a long way when it comes to our therapeutic face washes. This hydrating cleanser from CeraVe puts in the hard work so we don’t have to. Removing dirt and makeup while locking in moisture and preserving the skin’s natural barrier, CeraVe juggles all the balls to provide a sigh-inducing fresh-faced feeling.

$32.99 from Chemist Warehouse

Class Snoozer – Jeuneora Beauty Sleep

Jeuneora Beauty Sleep. Photo / Jeuneora

You know the one - the sleepyhead who seems to be able to catch some z’s wherever and whenever, our modern-day sleeping beauty is none other than Jeuneora Beauty Sleep. A hot chocolate super powder that supports sleep, relaxation, immune function, and mood balance, this knock-out (pun intended) supplement has no problem getting some shut-eye in class.

$77 from Jeunora

The Flirt – Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. Photo / Sephora

Bound to make your cheeks flush, this charming cheek tint has us by the heartstrings. Providing all-day coverage and buildable colour, this flirty make-up bag essential will elevate your glam (and mood) in just a few seconds. Nothing breathes romance like an all-day blush.

$37 from Sephora