Harry and Meghan tackle their rift with the royal family in a new documentary. Video / Netflix

A new Netflix series is set to shake the Royal Family once again.

Harry and Meghan, out this week, will follow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and document their new lives in Los Angeles.

This project is built on the fallout of the pair’s departure as working British royals, and Herald lifestyle writer Bethany Reitsma tells The Front Page podcast it has already sparked controversy.

Despite the fact that the series is only set to air, critics of the Sussexes have already lashed at what has been revealed in the trailers – it’s anyone’s guess how much more vocal that criticism might become in the future.

Reitsma says that at least part of the documentary series will focus on the love story between Harry and Meghan.

“It was really a fairytale romance,” Reitsma says.

“Everyone loved them, everyone watched the royal wedding. We can expect some never-before-seen footage and photos from their personal lives in those early episodes.”

But the fairytale didn’t exactly go according to plan.

The relationship between the Sussexes and the Royal family fractured, leading to a major shift in public perception among royalists.

The soap opera between ‘The Firm’ and Harry and Meghan has boiled on for years, with tabloid papers particularly eager to paint the pair as villains.

Reitsma says that this documentary is an attempt by them to tell their side of the story and show the general public what they’ve been through.

While some do complain about the sheer number of stories focused on one family published in the media, news audiences remain fascinated with what the royals are up to.

This documentary series is only likely to continue fuelling that interest.

Listen to today’s episode of The Front Page podcast for a full rundown on what to expect from the upcoming series, and analysis of our, at times unhealthy, relationship with the monarchy.

