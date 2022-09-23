Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

The evolution of dumplings in New Zealand

By Amanda Saxton
7 mins to read
Prawn 'n' chive dumplings (top) and kimchi gyoza at Xoong Asian fusion restaurant, Mt Eden, Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Prawn 'n' chive dumplings (top) and kimchi gyoza at Xoong Asian fusion restaurant, Mt Eden, Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

With September 26 known as International Dumpling Day, Amanda Saxton looks into the evolution of the tasty pouches in New Zealand

While dumplings – defined by food champion Connie Clarkson as "something wrapped in dough"

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.