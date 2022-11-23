‘The easiest yes’: Kiwi social media star Jess Quinn announces engagement

Social media star Jess Quinn has announced her engagement. Photo / Instagram

Love is in the air!

Former Dancing With The Stars contestant and social media star, Jess Quinn has revealed she is on “cloud 9″ after getting engaged this week.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news with her 232,000 followers with multiple posts in which she posed with her husband-to-be, Todd.

Quinn first shared the news two days ago with a video montage of moments from the couple’s happy times and the exact moment her partner got down on one knee.

In the video the social media star can be seen sitting on a sun lounger when her partner stands in front of her and drops to one knee. The two then share a sweet kiss.

Captioning the post, the star said she has been privileged to grow up with a “beautiful example” of what love looks like and didn’t know if she would ever find it herself.

“Then he came along,” she said, “The easiest yes to spending forever with you, Toddy.”

In another post, Quinn can be seen standing with her partner with a serene sunset backdrop as he appears to kiss her forehead.

She captioned the post, “Thank you so much for all of the love and congratulations, it’s been an overwhelmingly amazing few days. “I was, and am still, so surprised. I had ZERO inkling so to hear how long Todd has been planning away is so special. It was the most perfect evening. “Thank you again for all the love, I feel like I’m floating!!”

The former DWTS contestant showed off her ring in an Instagram post. Photo / Instagram

Quinn, who got engaged in Fiji, went on to make a third post sharing multiple photos of her special holiday. In the first picture she proudly took a selfie with her partner and showed off her gold banded, diamond ring saying their Fiji holiday was “the most special 5 days of my life”.

She went on to say “after a tough year it feels so refreshing being full of excitement again and a reminder of all the incredible things ahead.”

Quinn – who survived cancer at nine years old and underwent a life-saving leg amputation – has become a social media sensation and a fitness and wellness advocate with her optimistic, go-getter attitude.

Late last year, she revealed she had been enduring countless hours of physio and rehab after a groin injury that saw her unable to use her prosthetic leg most mornings.

“I kind of overdid it massively,” she told Woman’s Day, “I went from being insanely active to not being able to put my prosthetic on each day. For the first time since losing my leg 19 years ago, I felt disabled. The past two years have been beyond rough. I lost myself completely. I struggled to be happy.”

While the injury resulted in her being barely able to walk around a shopping mall at the time, the star has worked hard to recover and is now back to walking with her prosthetic and even swimming.

For more on dating and relationships, listen to the NZ Herald's new podcast, It's a Date with Lillie Rohan



