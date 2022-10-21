Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

"I'm compelled to work. It's what keeps me alive, literally."

9 minutes to read
Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Feature writer - Canvas magazine

Once an outsider shunned by the establishment, Michael Smither used to swap his artwork for boxes of groceries to feed his family. Now in his 80s, the celebrated painter talks to Joanna Wane about his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.