Your Nan might not have dated anyone for years but she still has the best advice. Photo / Getty Images

Who do you turn to for dating advice?

Your mum? A close friend? Perhaps your grandparents or even an older work buddy who rolls their eyes at your dating dramas even though you know they are very intrigued.

If there is one thing each generation has in common it's dabbling in the dating world at one point or another. But it's no secret this world has changed over the years and it's almost a sure thing that your grandparents didn't meet on Tinder.

But each generation navigated finding love in their own way, and if our still growing population is anything to go by - it clearly worked.

From kicking it old school to self love, here is the best advice from each generation:

The baby boomers

One baby boomer told me under no circumstances are you to sleep with anyone on the first date - and of course, they followed up with, "but that might be difficult for you young folk who seem to sleep with everyone".

There is a lot of resentment towards the boomers for their perfectly timed lives of cheap housing, lots of available land and reasonable living costs, but we'll let them away with it because they do give some pretty solid advice.

Another said, "don't tell them everything about yourself on the first date, don't give everything away, it's not necessary".

And that is a piece of advice I can strongly back because the allure of mystery is exactly what your dating life is missing. Make them work for it, baby.

Gen X

Unlike your parents, we couldn't forget the middle child generation. My mum told me, "If on the first date there is anything that makes you think 'wtf' run far and fast! And don't go back. And if they eat your food… no second date."

We like to call it the red flag alert system.

Some Gen X-ers are onto their second marriage, others are thriving in their first, and some took on the cool aunty or uncle role of the family, but what they all have in common is giving great advice.

One wise Gen X said never wear white on the first date - this could be in case you partake in Lady and the Tramp activities and sweetly share a string of pasta before sneaking a Bolognese-flavoured smooch.

Gen Y

"Just do it". This millennial's advice had me believing they had just brought a new pair of Nike shoes and were reciting the world-famous slogan but they quickly added, "Don't be scared to go on an actual date!" Which made a lot more sense and pointed out how so many of us are scared to go on dates.

"Must be those pesky iPhones" I can hear the boomers whispering in the background.

The millennials have experienced a super unique dating world. From blind dates to dating apps they have done it all and in all fairness, probably have the most active dating lives of us all which is why one strummed at my heartstrings with their advice.

"If you don't love you, nobody else can". It's exactly what my friends and I tell each other in the club bathroom during a girl's night out.

Gen Z

"Don't"

The piece of advice tells you everything you need to know about the generation who created "situationships" and thrive in hook-up culture. Please drop your standards accordingly, dating is not their forte.

Gen Z are clearly fans of the one-word advice with another simply saying, "talk". I can only assume they mean "talk" to the person you are interested in dating. An obvious yet great tip - please talk to the person you want to date instead of creating elaborate daydreams about them before bed every night, I promise you will get much further ahead.

Meanwhile, a younger Gen Z said, "money is the goal, not looks". Sweetie, who broke your heart? I need full names, phone numbers and a home address.

But my favourite advice from all the generations came from a Gen X who said "be yourself". A wholesome end to a wholesome column. So get your butts out there, don't be scared to go on dates and always be yourself. It's a recipe for success.