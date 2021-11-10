The Dating Diaries: Everything you need to know about Singles' Day

Today is the day to celebrate being single, writes Lillie Rohan. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Today is the very best day in the world to be single. Why, you ask? Because it's Singles' Day.

That's right singletons, today is your day. Not a loved-up couples day, not Mother's or Father's day, but your day to celebrate however you want.

If this holiday existed in the fictional world of Sex and the City you know our single queen, Samantha Jones would be throwing the most extravagant party. After all, we are talking about the woman who gave us the iconic line, "Why does everybody have to get married? it's so cliche."

And as if having a single icon like Jones to look up to wasn't reason enough to celebrate, Singles' Day falls on the 11th of November, aka 11/11. Now any crystal baring legend who dabbles in the universe and manifestation knows this is a magic number, the mightiest of all numbers if you will.

So in the essence of celebrating singleness - and Samantha Jones - it's time to fully embrace your singleness and remember one more quote from the SATC legend, "Listen to me, the right guy is an illusion. Start living your lives."

So, here's everything you need to know about Singles' Day.

What

To really get in the spirit of Singles' Day, we need to understand how it started. The day originated in China, more specifically Nanjing University dorms by a group of four single men. Word on the street is they were completely fed up with the dullness of single life and wanted their own Valentine's Day, thus birthing Singles' Day.

I am going through a bit of a single empowerment stage myself, so it's a yes from me.

The lads understood the assignment and made this a fun, enviable anti-Valentine's Day where coupled-up people didn't feel sorry for singles. They wouldn't spark pity and say "aw you'll find someone", instead they found themselves saying, "damn, I want to be single for the day and celebrate it".

And with so many exciting ways to celebrate, how could you not?

Saw #SinglesDay trending and thought it was just a day to celebrate me and all the other single ladies.



Apparently it’s a shopping holiday in China, like Black Friday, for singles to shop for themselves and take pride in being single.



I’m loving Treat Yo Self as a holiday! pic.twitter.com/lUkOOgdNlW — Margo☀️™ (@_MargoSunshine_) November 8, 2019

How

Despite the day being dedicated to single people around the world, over time it has become a mass consumerism holiday, which is why there are a bunch of brightly coloured Singles' Day sale advertisements bombing your email inbox.

It really couldn't be better timing for Aucklanders who are now allowed to take advantage of those sales in a physical shop. Can I get a hell yeah?

And conveniently it falls right before Christmas, so with shipping delays wreaking havoc across the globe, if you order online or instore now, you will have wrapped all your gifts before Santa comes down the chimney. Or if you're shopping for yourself, you can score a whole new wardrobe before the time comes to return to the office.

Singles' Day really is fuelling hot girl summer at this point.

Why

Of course, there are bad things about being single so to validate your feelings, it does suck having no one to unzip your dress when you can't reach it, it sucks even more not being able to sneakily steal your partner's food and yes, no one to admire and love daily is a bit of a dagger to the chest, but there are plenty of good things too.

being single is cool until you open a perfect avocado at breakfast and u have no one to show it to. — h (@halsey) March 23, 2016

I know it sounds cliché, but being single really is a growth period and it's fun as heck. This time in your life deserves respect, so grab your single pals and celebrate each other and all the fun you have together, because even when we are single, we are never really alone.

And if you don't want to be single anymore, why not organise a date. If you need an ice breaker, this monumentous day is perfect.

Whatever you do, save the single sadness for tomorrow when Taylor Swift rereleases her album Red. That is your moment to sob your heart out free from any judgment.