The iconic Auckland baker had a key role in making the 'Wrecking Ball' singer's mum's big day. Photos / Instagram

The iconic Auckland baker had a key role in making the 'Wrecking Ball' singer's mum's big day. Photos / Instagram

The Caker’s Jordan Rondel played a key role in a certain pop icon’s family affair.

The baking extraordinaire was hired to create a delicious wedding cake for none other than Miley Cyrus’ mum’s wedding day - and it was a tiered sensation.

Tish Cyrus wed Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell last Saturday in a small poolside ceremony in front of family and friends at her daughter Miley’s home in Malibu, California.

The famous manager and producer wore a Netta Benshabu strapless white lace dress with an A-line skirt as she walked down the aisle, and her bridesmaids - including the maid of honour, Miley Cyrus - were clad in baby blue silk, reports Vogue.

The icing on the cake? The cake itself.

The extraordinary dessert comprised a tiered cake with cream icing and miniature cupcakes with rosy pink-coloured icing - with roses and baby’s breath decorating the wedding day treats.

The Caker posted videos of the delectable cakes, which sneakily captured the bride hugging her invited wedding guests in the background.

“It was an absolute honour to make your wedding cakes @tishcyrus”, Rondel wrote in the caption of the post. “You are the sweetest li’l thing.”

This is not the first time Rondel has collaborated with the famous family.

In May, Rondel was tasked with creating a gluten and nut-free olive oil cake for Miley’s birthday - only a few hours before the big event. While it was a big ask, it seemed to be a piece of cake for the baking whizz, who whipped it up in no time.

“One day last year, I got a call at 2pm asking if I could make a birthday cake for none other than Miley Cyrus - for that evening. The catch was it had to be a gluten and nut-free olive oil cake”, Rondel wrote on Instagram.

“If you’re familiar with my recipes, you know that they almost always contain almond flour, especially if they are gluten-free. In a fluster, I remembered I had once adapted a New York Times’ recipe that would work.”

She added: “It had been a while since I’d baked my version, but it turned out great. So I’m sharing it for all of you who have requested nut-free recipes.”

The cake must’ve gone down a treat with the Cyrus family, for she was entrusted with brainstorming and baking the wedding cake for the Cyrus matriarch’s nuptials a few months later.

Jordan Rondel, AKA The Caker (right), with sister and business partner Anouk.

Rondel revealed earlier this month her flagship bakery on K Road was closing its doors.

The Auckland bakery is the birthplace of Rondel’s iconic cake kits - instantly recognisable for their layered designs, gourmet flavour combos and fresh fruit and flower toppings.

It was bittersweet move for the baker, who shared the news on Instagram, writing: “The time has come to announce that one of the facets of my brand, my Auckland bakery, is closing its doors after 10 years to make way for me and The Caker to grow in other ways.”

“This bakery has been the foundation for building what The Caker is today - a brand and a community that extends [sic] two continents and is in the homes of thousands upon thousands of cake lovers.”