The best Christmas gifts for travel lovers

It’s no secret we Kiwis love to travel, whether it’s a road trip around Aotearoa, a jump across the ditch or a massive Europe holiday.

So, here are the things our travel journalists either own and love or hope end up in their stockings this year.

Apple AirTag

We’ve all heard the horror stories of lost luggage. For those heading far and wide next year (or those who simply always misplace their things during road trips) an Apple AirTag is a sanity-saving present.

$59 from Apple NZ.

Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen

An essential companion for any bookworm who loves to travel, a Kindle Paperwhite is a thoughtful (and lightweight) present that allows travellers to take hundreds of books with them, without blowing their luggage limits.

$299 from Noel Leeming.

Bose QuietComfort SE Noise Cancelling Headphones

Travel can involve a lot of noise, from bustling train stations to busy planes, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Give the gift of peace and serenity during journeys to a traveller with a set of noise-cancelling headphones.

$379.95 from Bose.

North Face Base Camp Duffel Small

Our travel team swear by this bag, which is the absolute perfect size for carry-on flights or weekends away. Versatile, waterproof and durable, the compact bag (which can be compressed using adjustable straps) can keep up with the wildest of adventures (or beach warriors).

$280 from North Face.

AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press

Coffee lovers with a passion for adventure will love this gift. Compact and easy to use, it ensures a top-notch brew no matter where you are. Your coffee-snob friends will thank you.

$70 from Espresso Workshop.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

We know it had its “moment” in 2022, but this handy bag is still the ultimate travel accessory. Fashionable and functional, it doesn’t just look good but can easily hold a passport, phone, small guidebook, money and other travel essentials.

$69 from Lululemon.

Airbnb Gift Card

Buying for a picky traveller or someone who has everything? An Airbnb gift card is a sure winner. It’s easy to buy, works like a credit on the person’s account (so they can use part or all of it on a trip) and never expires.

Any amount from Airbnb.

PurePods Glamping

Summer is for camping but if you want to spoil someone, gift them a night (or two) of glamping at one of Aotearoa’s PurePods. Dotted around New Zealand, these gorgeous little pods are sure to make a life-long memory.

From $690 at PurePods

Fullers Waiheke Wine & Dine

Nothing says summer like a lazy long vineyard lunch. Gift your wine-lovers and foodie friends a perfect Waiheke day with Fullers’ Wine & Dine package which includes a seasonal multi-course lunch and glass at Stonyridge Vineyard, The Heke or Batch Winery plus a hop-on hop-off bus pass.

$150 at Fullers.

Āmiki Cultural Food Tour

Whether you live in Christchurch or plan to visit, Āmiki’s Kai Safari is a great experience gift. Part walking tour, part history lesson and part dining experience, you’ll get a literal taste of the city’s popular restaurants from a foodie local.

$225 at Āmiki.

Getting Lost Travel Card Game

Giving your relatives instructions to “Get Lost” sounds vaguely passive-aggressive; they’ll be glad you did. This deck of cards designed by Kiwi game makers turns any road trip into an adventure. Prepare to follow the luck of the draw.

$25.95 at Getting Lost.

The classic Air NZ Mystery Break

It might seem a copout to have an airline organise your present for you, but the beauty of it. The Mystery Break is one of Aotearoa’s most affordable package holidays, including flights. With the added frisson of a mystery destination, what’s not to like?

From $599pp at Air New Zealand.

Sea to Summit Collapsing Cook Kit

Be the envy of every hut. In 1.4 to 4-litre sizes, the silicone and steel x-pots are stove-safe and fold away into a frisbee-sized package. So there’s plenty more space for kai.

$60 at Sea To Summit.

Gone X Compression Packing Bags

When you have to make absolutely every cubic millimetre of luggage allowance count, these bags compress the air out of your laundry - freeing valuable souvenir space. They are waterproof, durable and far more gift-friendly than a roll of plastic vacuum bags.

$59 from Gone X Sport.

Festive Changing Robes

Tis the season for sand and salt water. With swim togs being the unofficial Christmas dress code a seasonal towelie is the perfect gift for the mer-person in your life. Deluxe cotton changing robes are available from Auckland-based Stoked because life’s a beach. Passenger has more heavy-duty fleece-lined options because it is colder than you remember at that beach.

$114 from Stoked NZ or $260 from Passenger Clothing.

